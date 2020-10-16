Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arize AI and Paperspace Announce a Partnership to Bring Deep ML Observability Solutions to Data Science Teams

PRNewswire  
October 16, 2020 11:00am   Comments
Share:

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize AI, the Machine Learning (ML) Observability Company and Paperspace, a leader in the machine learning development platform space, have partnered for deep model observability on top of the Gradient platform.

Paperspace customers will have priority access to a Gradient-optimized instance of the Arize platform. The Arize platform enables any model built on Gradient to have instant best-in-class model monitoring, troubleshooting and explainability.

The integration allows Paperspace customers the ability to monitor data drift, model drift, and model performance issues with a simple activation. In addition to finding issues, a suite of troubleshooting workflows are available to bottom-out problems, all hosted in a purpose-built platform designed for ML Observability. 

About Arize AI

Arize AI was founded by leaders in the Machine Learning (ML) Infrastructure and analytics space to bring better visibility and performance management over AI. Arize AI built the first ML Observability platform to help make machine learning models work in production. As models move from research to real world, we provide a real time platform to monitor, explain and troubleshoot model/data issues.

About Paperspace

Paperspace is a high-performance cloud computing and deep learning development platform for building, training, and deploying models. Tens of thousands of individuals, startups, and enterprises use Paperspace to iterate faster and collaborate on intelligent, real-time prediction engines.

Paperspace is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures, Intel Capital, SineWave Ventures, Y Combinator, and Initialized Capital.

To learn more about Gradient, please visit https://gradient.paperspace.com/ or follow Paperspace on Twitter at: @hellopaperspace. 

Contact: Krystal Kirkland, press@arize.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arize-ai-and-paperspace-announce-a-partnership-to-bring-deep-ml-observability-solutions-to-data-science-teams-301153988.html

SOURCE Arize AI

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com