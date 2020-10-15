Clean the World Partners with Lifebuoy® to Celebrate Global Handwashing Day by Supplying 20 Canadian Charities with over 10,000 Lifebuoy Hygiene Products

Lifebuoy Launches into the Canadian Market with Purpose-Driven Community Hygiene Initiative

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Clean the World, a global leader in water, sanitation, hygiene and sustainability, has partnered with the Lifebuoy brand as it launches into the Canadian market. Lifebuoy, the World's No.1 Selling Hygiene Soap Brand*, wants to spread the word about the importance of keeping good hand hygiene by cleansing with soap. In honor of Global Handwashing Day, Lifebuoy has teamed up with Clean the World to provide 10,000 Lifebuoy Hygiene Products to 20 charities across Canada. The volunteers who sign up will receive a 'Soap Saves Lives Box' containing enough product to assemble 50 hygiene kits including Lifebuoy soap, Lifebuoy hand sanitizer, Lifebuoy hand wash, a toothbrush, and toothpaste. After the hygiene kits are assembled, the volunteers will ship to one of 20 charity locations. These hygiene kits will then be distributed to underserved individuals and families locally. In total, over 10,000 hygiene products will be given to people in need as the Lifebuoy brand launches into the Canadian market.

On any given night, roughly 35,000 Canadians experience homelessness. These individuals lack basic access to soap and other hygiene products that keep them safe and healthy. Without soap and the ability to wash their hands properly, there is a much higher chance of spreading hygiene related illnesses such as diarrheal disease and pneumonia. In fact, washing hands with soap is the most effective way to stop the spread of these potentially deadly diseases.

"'Good hygiene for all' has always been at the forefront of Lifebuoy's mission. As the global pandemic continues, good hygiene is more important than ever, especially to our communities and their most vulnerable. We are excited about our partnership with Clean the World and the opportunity to bring people together to help continue on this important mission," says Ashley Rempel, Brand Manager, Unilever.

Lifebuoy believes in "Clean Hands for All" and is asking for your help in assembling these hygiene kits. The first 200 volunteers to sign up will receive a free Clean the World 'Soap Saves Lives' Box. Want to help your community? Help us bring soap and other hygiene products to those in need. Host a home packing party. Sign up today at https://cleantheworld.org/lifebuoy-ca/ to assemble hygiene kits for those in need.

"We are so excited about this partnership and the impact Lifebuoy wants to make as they expand their business globally," says Shawn Seipler, Founder and CEO, Clean the World. "Their commitment to hygiene for all speaks volumes as to who Lifebuoy is as a brand and this Global Handwashing Day initiative is a perfect complement to their corporate values and company mission."

Canadians can now purchase Lifebuoy, the World's No.1 Selling Hygiene Soap Brand*, at their neighborhood store. For more information, visit https://www.lifebuoy.com/ca/en.

About Clean the World

Clean the World is a social enterprise dedicated to WASH (water, sanitization, and hygiene) and sustainability. It operates soap recycling centres and offices in Orlando, Montreal, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Washington DC and Punta Cana and leads a "Global Hygiene Revolution" to distribute recycled soap and hygiene products from more than 8,000 hotel, resort and cruise partners. Clean the World's foundation provides WASH (water, sanitization, and hygiene) programming to benefit global communities with high pre-adolescent death rates due to acute respiratory infection (pneumonia) and diarrheal diseases (cholera) – which are two of the top killers of children under the age of five. Since 2009, the foundation has served over 15 million individuals and distributed 60 million bars of soap and 5 million hygiene kits in 127 countries. For more information on how you can get involved, visit www.cleantheworld.org.

About Lifebuoy

As the World Leading Hygiene Soap Brand, Lifebuoy aims to make a difference by creating accessible hygiene products and promoting healthy hygiene habits. First launched in the 1800s, Lifebuoy was introduced to fight the spread of cholera. The brand runs one of the world's largest handwashing behavior change programs, having reached over 1 billion people. Handwashing with soap helps to save lives. Lifebuoy's 'Help A Child Reach 5' campaign aims to eradicate preventable deaths from diseases and illnesses like diarrhea, by teaching lifesaving handwashing habits.

*CALCULATION BASED ON NIELSEN VOLUME SALES INFORMATION FOR THE TOTAL MARKETS (42 COUNTRIES). LATEST 12 MONTHS. DETAILS AVAILABLE ON REQUEST.

