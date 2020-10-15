Bambuser enters a pilot agreement with FARFETCH

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser AB has entered into a pilot agreement with FARFETCH launching Live Video Shopping with the leading global platform for luxury fashion.

Bambuser AB has signed a pilot agreement for Live Video Shopping with FARFETCH UK Limited, the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry connecting customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and nearly 1,300 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores. The agreement gives the customer the right to use Live Video Shopping at a fixed cost of 35,000 GBP (approx 0.4 MSEK), with support for English, Japanese, Chinese and Arabic languages during the pilot phase, which lasts for six months.

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

