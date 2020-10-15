100% Capacity and 40% Throughput Increase for Pet Lovers Centre

Körber helps Pet Lovers Centre achieve high storage densities with its multi deep Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)



HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Körber, the global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, today announces the completion of its project with Pet Lovers Centre , which is collectively the largest and only pet care retail chain in Southeast Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, the Pet Lovers Centre group has experienced rapid regional growth since its inception in 1973. As the business expanded, the team recognized a need to upgrade their warehouse to support future growth. At that time, the warehouse offered limited pallet capacity as it ran on a conventional selective racking system that was labor-intensive and time-consuming to maintain. The manual system also did not fully utilize the available space and often resulted in damaged products. After careful deliberation, the pet supplies retailer decided to install an automated warehouse solution.

Mr. David Ng, chief executive officer of Pet Lovers Centre, recognized that while most ASRS solutions make use of the available height of warehouses, the company needed an ASRS solution that would utilize the full volume of the warehouse. "Our biggest pain point was the inefficient use of our storage space," shared Ng. "Körber's multi deep ASRS solution met all of our specific requirements, most importantly, it enabled exceptional space utilization. Körber completed the project ahead of schedule, which was very impressive, considering that we had to comply with Singapore's strict social-distancing measures in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic."

Körber installed a custom-built ASRS solution that fully utilized every inch of the warehouse, taking into account the unit's odd shape. The Körber team established high-density configurations with multiple units of its latest Wi-Fi-controlled Autonomous Satellite Vehicles (ASV) that are supported by two stacker cranes. The customized system stores up to 12 pallets in a single multiple deep lane, enabling Pet Lovers Centre to increase the pallet storage capacity of the warehouse by more than 100%. The system has also increased throughput by 40% and greatly shortened the time taken to store a pallet onto a rack or to retrieve one out of the warehouse.

Pet Lovers Centre plans to integrate Körber's warehouse management system (WMS) with its current Host System. The WMS will collect and compile all inventory information into a centralized database, which the warehouse team can utilize to track inventory movement. Furthermore, the WMS enables the company to carry out automatic inventory reshuffling during after-work hours, greatly enhancing operational efficiencies while reducing Pet Lovers Centre's reliance on manual labor.

Ng added, "The decision to automate our warehouse also helped to create a much safer work environment for our staff, as they no longer have to carry out manual operations among the racking. Furthermore, it's an opportunity for them to upgrade and expand their skill sets, allowing the company to redeploy them to higher-value roles."

"Warehouses in land-scarce countries like Singapore offer limited storage capacities, so the growth of our multi deep ASRS system in the region is ideal as it optimizes warehouse space, increasing operational efficiencies and eliminates manual labor requirements," added Stephan Gӧttsche, Chief Executive Officer for Körber Supply Chain - Automation. "Körber aspires to strengthen our customers' supply chain processes in order for them to quickly adapt to new circumstances and to meet their customers' demands, especially during these uncertain times. We remain committed to providing targeted support for Pet Lovers Centre and to help them conquer their supply chain complexities as they continue to grow regionally."

About Pet Lovers Centre

Pet Lovers Centre (PLC) is collectively the largest and only pet care retail chain with 142 stores in 5 countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines) with a vision to be the industry leader in Asia Pacific. PLC was founded in 1973, and is an award-winning household name today. Besides offering the widest and freshest range of products in the region, its themed "The Pet Safari" stores bring the best pet products and services together under one roof, together with vet-trained pet-care consultants who provide friendly, professional advice on pet care. It also formed the Pet Lovers Foundation in 2009 to serve "Pets, People and our Planet".

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Editorial Contact

Ms Gracine Wee | e: gracine@redbugpr.com | t: +65 6220 4787

Heather Smith | e: heather.smith@koerber-supplychain.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/100-capacity-and-40-throughput-increase-for-pet-lovers-centre-301152858.html

SOURCE Körber Supply Chain

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2020/14/c8025.html