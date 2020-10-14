Dovel Subsidiary, AceInfo, Awarded USDA Crop Insurance Software Delivery Support Services Task Order

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovel Technologies announced today that Ace Info Solutions , LLC (AceInfo) has been awarded a Task Order from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) Risk Management Agency (RMA) for Crop Insurance Software Development Delivery Services. The RMA's mission is to serve America's agricultural producers through effective, market-based risk management tools and solutions to strengthen the economic stability of agricultural producers and rural communities. In 2019, RMA managed nearly $115 billion worth of insurance liability.

The USDA Crop Insurance Software Delivery Support Services task order, awarded through the USDA FS DAITSS BPA contract vehicle, has a base year plus three option years and an estimated value of $59M. Under this Task Order, AceInfo will provide a full range of software development services to support the development and delivery of new crop insurance products, sustain and modernize current applications and tools in production, as well as innovate, design, deploy, develop, and maintain new IT systems.

"AceInfo stands ready to collaborate with RMA on solutions that make the delivery of new insurance products and services more efficient for both the agency and the farmers it serves," said Mike Cosgrave, AceInfo COO. "We look forward to applying innovative development methodologies and delivering modernized solutions to enhance this important program."

Together, Dovel and AceInfo's approach to technology solution development is fueled by an innovation-focused culture and entrepreneurial DNA that accelerates agency missions and contributes to improving, protecting, and saving lives. As a result, government customers can optimize operational outcomes, strengthen IT capabilities, and implement best practices for highly complex and critical programs.

"Our team is excited to support USDA FPAC's efforts to meet the needs of our nation's agricultural producers," said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. "Our long-standing history with USDA combined with our experience managing federal insurance programs will allow us to work together with RMA to advance their mission."

About Dovel Technologies

Together, Dovel and AceInfo are a trusted government partner that blends deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to help our customers solve complex problems that improve, protect, and save lives. As a rapidly growing company, we combine entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and an outcomes-based approach to support agency missions in health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management. To learn more visit www.doveltech.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dovel-subsidiary-aceinfo-awarded-usda-crop-insurance-software-delivery-support-services-task-order-301151549.html

SOURCE Dovel Technologies