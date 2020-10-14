Aero-Shield Capital: COVID Continues to Impact the Commercial Aviation Community

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID continues to impact the commercial aviation community. However, some relief to early grounding of the commercial airliners has been provided to one aircraft leasing company. Chicago based Aero-Shield Capital, Inc. secured a three (3) year exclusive Management Agreement for auxiliary power units (APUs), used on Boeing and Airbus aircraft. The Management Agreement was awarded by an undisclosed aircraft leasing company.

Aero-Shield's principal Richard Bulanda has specialized in the commercial aftermarket arena since the mid-90s. "Mr. Bulanda has always provided us guidance in the past and it was natural for us to execute a support agreement," comment provided by the leasing company.

Airlines have been plagued with parking aircraft and forced into early lease returns. Leasing companies have been tasked with unavoidable adjustments to balance sheets, reflecting increased cost and lost revenue. Mitigation of cost has become a priority for their industry. Through repair management and spares support complications cost avoidance has been calculated in excess of twenty-five million ($25,000,000) over the term of the Agreement. The Program provides a global solution for up to five hundred (500) aircraft, with the option to add as needed. "Through long-term industry relationships and knowledge, we have formulated a proven recipe of successful cost avoidance," commented Richard Bulanda.

For more information, please contact Richard Bulanda at 872-233-4002, email info@aero-shield.com or visit the Aero-Shield website at www.aero-shield.com.

