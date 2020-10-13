UpstartWorks and Rosmar Partner to Expand Rosmar's United States Distribution

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UpstartWorks, a B2B management and distribution consulting company, announces its partnership with Rosmar, a hygiene and food safety enterprise, with the purpose of expanding Rosmar's distribution of personal and industrial disinfectant product offerings into the United States.

UpstartWorks will serve as the preferred distributor for Rosmar's products and solutions supplied to retail, industrial, and business-to-business verticals. A leading Mexican manufacturer, Rosmar will utilize UpstartWorks' speed-to-market distribution approach to bring its EPA and FDA certified essential products to US consumers that are currently facing massive supply shortages.

With vast expertise in product development, supply chain management, marketing, eCommerce, and go-to-market strategy, UpstartWorks is uniquely qualified to partner with Rosmar as it looks to grow its presence in the US marketplace. The company's expertise and knowledge of the consumer will allow for innovative market strategies for disinfectant product distribution, placing Rosmar's products on the shelves of hundreds of retailers across the country.

Rosmar is a group of companies with a 35-year market presence. The enterprise is dedicated to offering health safety solutions to the agri-food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. By applying diverse methodologies, including chemical technology, application equipment, and specialized consulting, it works to advance products and services that match the needs of global populations.

The demand for disinfectant products has skyrocketed in the past months and will likely remain steady for the foreseeable future. With major US companies facing supply chain shortages, US consumers should have access to essential safety and disinfectant items regardless of the geography of the producer. Due to the global supply chain, the world has become a much smaller place. UpstartWorks strives to bridge the gap between international manufacturers and consumers in need of essential products.

Eric Albian, Rosmar USA, Inc. CEO, believes that this partnership combines health and hygiene knowledgebase (Rosmar) and global reach (UpstartWorks). Rosmar has the mentorship the US needs right now to alleviate people's fears and equip them with products and services to live, work, and play safely. Through innovation in hygiene, thought leadership, and consumer education Rosmar and UpstartWorks plan to do their part to return the US to in-person meetings, live events, and family gatherings.

Melonie Carnegie, UpstartWorks CEO, is confident in the partnership and compliments Rosmar's benevolence. "UpstartWorks has a lot to learn from a company founded by two people aspiring to make the world a better place. We are proud to align with Rosmar in providing the highest quality products so that individuals and organizations can maintain, repair, and operate their home or business and live a safe and healthy life."

About UpstartWorks

UpstartWorks is a distribution company, empowering people and brands by providing expertise, speed to revenue, and scalable technology. Its suite of proprietary technologies is designed to drive results for its customers across their buyer journeys. This, along with the team of experts and working knowledge of some of the largest online marketplaces and other distribution channels, allows UpstartWorks to deliver disproportionate results to its customers.

About Rosmar

Rosmar is a business enterprise with more than 35 years of market presence, dedicated to providing health and inoculation solutions and advice to producers and companies in the agri-food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors.

