General Dynamics Information Technology Awarded $364 Million Enterprise IT Contract by GSA

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today it has been awarded a contract by the General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) to continue providing digital enterprise services for Special Operations Forces (SOF).

GDIT will design and implement technology capabilities to enable rapid data analysis and dissemination of critical operational intelligence in response to emerging threats. The SOF Information Technology Enterprise Contract J (SITEC J) is a single award with a total estimated value of $364 million. It includes a one-year base period with four one-year options.

Under the SITEC J contract, GDIT will support local and remote connections to a global Department of Defense network. The work will leverage both existing and new data centers as well as new instances of cloud computing. Through a hybrid data storage approach and the introduction of automation, SOF units will be able to consolidate, analyze and disseminate information in real time as they protect U.S. interests.

"We are excited to build upon the work we started in 2012 and to continue our support of the GSA as a trusted technology provider," said Leigh Palmer, senior vice president, GDIT defense division. "GDIT will provide enhanced enterprise IT capabilities to ensure our Special Operations Forces around the world are connected to the information and intelligence they need."

Work completed under SITEC J will increase operations efficiency and deliver flexibility for SOF units. With an emphasis on performance-based managed services, GDIT's support will deliver the outcomes SOF missions require and users demand.

