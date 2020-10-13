Cleaner Lives Now Announces Hand Safety as a New Master Distributor

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleaner Lives Now announced today that it has signed Hand Safety, LLC, as a Master Distributor for its comprehensive and affordable sanitation programs focused on getting kids and teachers back to in-person school safely, now.

Hand Safety is a minority-owned business and an approved vendor in almost every state. They have been awarded multiple contracts in school districts throughout the US including Plano ISD, Belton ISD, and Allen ISD. Ramon Flanigan, CEO of Hand Safety, says "Our goal is to provide cleaner, safer sanitized schools - empowering students, staff, and teachers to reclaim all the educational and social benefits live school affords."

"Just about anybody will sell disinfectant to a school," says Mr. Flanigan. "But is it safe? Is it effective? Do you have to put on a hazmat suit to apply it? Our approach is to coat all surfaces throughout the building every day with a 100% biodegradable, EPA-exempt antimicrobial that eliminates 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses. Then build on that foundation of clean with a comprehensive program that keeps everyone in the building safe all day, every day."

"Ramon is committed to taking Covid-19 safety to a whole new level – to building on what the schools are already doing and making it better. And his team will immediately help us ensure cleaner facilities and cleaner lives in school districts, universities, and municipalities across the country," says Cleaner Lives Now CEO Tom Huemiller.

The agreement includes distribution rights for the entire Cleaner Lives Now portfolio of products including its antimicrobial sanitizing spray, powered by Zguard, which in addition to the above mentioned features, is FDA GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) and designated by OSHA as a Non-Irritant. They also provide hand sanitizer made with 70% isopropyl alcohol, multi-purpose sanitizing and antibacterial wipes, precision diffusers in multiple sizes, wall-mounted temp-check thermometers, and a full complement of other deep-cleaning and PPE-related items.

Some of the other entities by which Hand Safety has been approved or awarded are TIPS, EPCNT, Region 7 Purchasing COOP, MRPC, Region 18 Purchasing COOP, and Southeast TX Regional COOP.

Cleaner Lives Now offers comprehensive, practical sanitation programs for getting people back to school, to work, and to life safely, in spite of the Covid-19 threat. These easy-to-implement programs deliver protection against viruses and bacteria all day, every day. They are built on low-cost, 99.9% effective, biodegradable products that are made in the US. The ultimate goal of Cleaner Lives is to help everybody have a chance to feel protected and live safely together.

