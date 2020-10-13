Southern Farm Bureau launches new insurance program, DriveDown, that rewards drivers based on safe driving behavior captured from mobile app

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, top-30 American auto insurer Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company (Southern Farm Bureau) announces it has launched DriveDown, a new mobile telematics insurance offering that rewards customers for their safe driving habits.

The DriveDown mobile app provides feedback about how a person drives to help improve driving and reduce his or her auto policy deductible. Drivers can download and enroll in DriveDown from their mobile phones. The app starts helping customers become safer drivers quickly through an engaging experience and ongoing feedback. Safer driving equates to extra peace of mind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Safe driving is a very important issue for Southern Farm Bureau, and we are always looking for ways to protect our customers from the hazards of the road," said Ben Kimmons, Southern Farm Bureau's vice president, Actuary and Research and Development. "With Arity's deep expertise in insurance telematics, wealth of data insights through its 400+ billion miles of driving data, country-wide regulatory approval of its driver score, and engaging app design, we believe no other partner would be able to help us get our customers the experience, accuracy, transparency, and rewards that they deserve."

Using Arity's mobility data analytics, Southern Farm Bureau arms drivers with insights about how they drive and feedback on how they can improve, which enables them to be not only be safer on the roads, but also able to lower their deductible in the event of a covered loss.

"As drivers continue to request insurance pricing that reflects their individual driving habits, it's especially important for companies to leverage the power of telematics and empower drivers to use their data for their own benefit, especially during a major disruption, like COVID-19," said Gina Minick, insurance product director at Arity. "Arity is excited to partner with Southern Farm Bureau in bringing DriveDown to its customers and deliver insights that can help make the roads safer."

For more information on Southern Farm Bureau and its insurance offerings visit https://w3.sfbcic.com

