DarioHealth Announces Inclusion of its Digital Therapeutics Platform in Vitality Group's New Gateway Flex Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, announced that Vitality Group has chosen the company's digital therapeutics solutions for inclusion in Vitality's new Gateway Flex offering.

Gateway Flex enables employers to personalize the healthcare experience to meet the diverse and rapidly changing needs of their employees and allows employers to pay only for solutions in which their employees engage.

"We believe that our inclusion in Vitality's Gateway Flex offering represents another recent validation of our digital therapeutic solution and reinforces our position as a partner of choice," stated Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America at DarioHealth. "Gateway Flex offers employers simplicity, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, and complements our unique open platform that allows us to scale and integrate into an increasingly complex and value- driven ecosystem of employer benefit providers. We look forward to working together to make our innovative solution broadly available to Vitality's vast customer base."

"While we were developing our Gateway Flex offering, we rigorously vetted a number of digital therapeutics providers before selecting DarioHealth," said Tal Gilbert, CEO, Vitality USA. "In this new business environment, more employees than ever before are working remotely and will be doing so for the foreseeable future. We believe Gateway Flex fills a significant need for companies and their employees by identifying only those applications that will most impact an individual's health without the 'one size fits all' approach offered by many of our peers."

DarioHealth and Vitality Group entered into a partnership in March 2020 to accelerate Dario's penetration into the self-insured employer market.

About Vitality Group

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, incentives and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and their organizations. As one of the largest wellness companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 20 million people in 24 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit www.vitalitygroup.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions driven by connected devices, data, high-quality software, and coaching, that company makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market its highly engaging, user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is used regularly by tens of thousands of consumers worldwide. The company is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it states its belief that its inclusion in Vitality's Gateway Flex offering represents another recent validation of its digital therapeutic solution and reinforces its position as a partner of choice, the belief that Gateway Flex fills a significant need for companies and their employees by identifying only those applications that will most impact an individual's health without the 'one size fits all' approach offered by many of Vitality's peers. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

