NAI Group Partners with Tetakawi to Expand Mexico Footprint

SALTILLO, Mexico, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAI Group, a global provider of connectivity solutions for the industrial technology, medical, telecom and data industries, is expanding its North America footprint with a new plant in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico. NAI Group has partnered with Tetakawi, the leading provider of services for foreign manufacturing companies in Mexico, to bring this new operation to fruition.

Since 1993, NAI has provided the global marketplace with world-class manufacturing of custom cable assemblies, harnesses, and electro-mechanical assemblies. It has served clients across the telecom, wireless, data, industrial technology, and medical industries with a focus on providing quality, reliability and, service. The company has worldwide operations and nearly 600,000 square feet of production capacity.

For its seventh production plant, the company opted to establish a presence in the manufacturing hub of Saltillo. Company executives selected Saltillo due to the availability of excellent qualified labor within a safe and business-friendly operating environment. The city's convenient location, just an hour's drive from Monterrey and directly on the USMCA corridor, serve to simplify shipping logistics to end-users across North America.

Ricardo Grijalva, NAI's Director of Operations said, "We are very excited to be partnered with Tetakawi and expand into Saltillo. Proximity to major players in our key markets and the ability to provide flexibility to our customers are key to our decision, and Tetakawi is the perfect partner for our investment."

NAI Group's new 37,652-square-foot facility within the Zapa Manufacturing Community will produce cable assemblies and harnesses for custom interconnect solutions. Upon opening, it is expected to employ a workforce of 200.

Jon A. Jensen, President and CEO of NAI added, "This expansion 'checks all the boxes' for NAI: Serving great customers by providing expanded flexibility, working with a world-class partner, and locating in a city and state that has deep manufacturing and technical talent. Tetakawi has been invaluable in working with us on this strategy."

"Tetakawi is thrilled to support NAI Group in its expansion into Saltillo," says Luis Felipe Seldner III, President, Tetakawi. "By selecting to operate within the Zapa Manufacturing Community, NAI Group can focus on ramping up its new production line and speeding delivery of products to market."

The Zapa Manufacturing Community offers companies extensive infrastructure and connectivity as well a range of first-class amenities to aid in employee recruitment and training. Through this partnership, Tetakawi will provide NAI Group with complete turnkey services across all areas of operation, helping the manufacturer to launch, operate and thrive in Saltillo.

Tetakawi's support services include HR support, from labor recruitment through payroll management; import & export administration; compliance guidance from tax practices through occupational health and safety; and complete facilities management services.

About NAI:

NAI is the most resourceful interconnect solutions provider customers count on to solve design, manufacturing, and logistics problems. Offering copper and fiber optic cable assemblies and harnesses, coupled with block assemblies, panel and box builds, NAI provides an unparalleled breadth of capability. Being remarkably scalable, flexible, and agile, NAI customer projects are brought to life very quickly, while meeting or exceeding expectations and delivering high reliability

NAI strives for high integrity with customer relationships by providing notable transparency and delivering on promises. Product and market diversity, an extraordinary talent base and an ability to supply globally are distinct characteristics of NAI.

Only NAI provides this unique combination of company attributes, distinguishing them as the most reliable supplier of interconnect product solutions and expert service.

About Tetakawi:

Since 1986, no one has helped more companies investigate, launch, operate, and thrive in Mexico more than Tetakawi. With 20,000 employees in Mexico, 75 clients from around the world, and six locations in Mexico, Tetakawi has grown into one of Mexico's largest privately-owned company. For more information, visit tetakawi.com.

