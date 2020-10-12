KitoTech Medical and MyMedic Enter Into Partnership

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical and MyMedic announce today that that they have formed a partnership to sell microMend's consumer products for use in first aid and other emergency settings. Under terms of the agreement, KitoTech and MyMedic will collaborate to make and assemble the products. MyMedic will be responsible for selling the products as additions to its first aid kits, MedPacks™, and other supplies as well as stand-alone products. The first microMend products under the partnership are expected to be introduced onto the market in November.

"With its easy application and removal, microMend's consumer products have been widely adopted by many people to treat lacerations and other serious wounds outside of hospitals and other medical facilities. Given this success, we believe that there is a great opportunity for microMend in the first aid market. We are excited to form a partnership with MyMedic, one of the leading first aid companies. They have both the expertise and commercial footprint to successfully launch microMend into this growing market," says Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of KitoTech.

David Barlow, CEO of MyMedic™, stated, "At MyMedic, we are continually curating the best, most innovative, and pro-grade First Aid supplies to the public. microMend is the perfect addition to the MyMedic arsenal of life-saving necessities. This product's convenience and simplicity align so well with our core mission; to help people be as prepared as possible. We know the public will appreciate having access to microMend and all the benefits it provides."

About microMend®

microMend consists of an array of miniature stainless steel staples (Microstaples) attached to an adhesive backing that combines the holding strength of a suture with the simplicity of applying a bandage. It represents an easy-to-use, time-saving, and cost-effective option for closing lacerations, skin tears, surgical incisions, and other wounds. microMend's consumer products make it possible for people to treat lacerations at home, in the outdoors or elsewhere, and avoid ER or Urgent Care Clinic visits. microMend's medical products are being used in the ER, Urgent Care Clinics, and Operating Rooms throughout the US.

About KitoTech Medical

KitoTech Medical is a medical device company spun out of the University of Washington that is using its patented Microstaple Technology platform to develop and commercialize products for wound closure and wound care. Additional product and company information can be found online at http://www.micromendskinclosure.com.

About MyMedic™

A family-operated First Aid Kits, Supplies, and Training company based on the objective to save lives, and is driven by a goal to prepare everyone with equipment and training for the unexpected emergency. Based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, MyMedic believes everyone should have instant access to a life-saving First Aid Kit. Visit MyMedic™ to learn more and follow @MyMedicofficial #stayalive #mymedic

