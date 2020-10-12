Peraton Receives Contract Extension Worth Up to $102M from U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been awarded a follow-on technical engineering services contract by the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) for acquisition, development, deployment, and operational support of Reentry Body aspects of the Navy's Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) strategic weapons systems. The contract is worth up to $102M over a base year and four option years.

"Receiving the recompete award for this program further demonstrates the longstanding, trusted partnership between the U.S. Navy and Peraton and represents a critical next step in the modernization of our national defense capabilities," said Roger Mason, president, Space, Intelligence & Cyber sector.

Peraton will continue to support technical, programmatic, system safety, and operational aspects of current and future Reentry Body systems development, refurbishment, and life extension programs, as well as the assessment of Reentry Body system performance and vulnerability to harsh environments.

Peraton has provided unwavering support to SSP for more than 60 years, providing independent scientific and engineering analysis, program management, and system engineering support, as well as operational support for the FBM.

Contract work will largely be performed in Colorado, with additional work performed in Washington, D.C., New Mexico, Florida, and Nebraska.

