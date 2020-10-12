Fresenius Medical Care North America Recognizes Dialysis Technicians with New Collaboration

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) , the nation's leading renal care company, celebrates National Dialysis Technician Recognition Week by announcing a new collaboration with the National Association of Nephrology Technicians/Technologists (NANT). This partnership underscores FMCNA's investment in education and career development for its more than 24,000 employees who provide compassionate care and support for people living with kidney failure.

Patient Care Technicians (PCTs) and Biomedical Technicians (Biomeds) make up one third of the company's workforce at Fresenius Kidney Care, the dialysis services division of FMCNA. This collaboration with NANT supports membership, preparation for federally mandated certification, and contact hours required for recertification.

"Our Patient Care Technicians and Biomeds are essential to improving the quality of life of people living with kidney failure, and we appreciate their talents and dedication," said Mike Asselta, president of Fresenius Kidney Care. "In addition to helping provide dialysis treatments, these employees are at the heart of our clinics, offering comfort and guidance to our patients. Our partnership with NANT is especially important during this pandemic, as we seek to support and celebrate the selfless work of our technicians and caregivers."

Through the partnership, FMCNA will offset a portion of the cost of membership dues to NANT and will underwrite participation in NANT's DialysisTechConneXion (DTX), the only conference that focuses on dialysis technology. DTX provides continuing education for PCTs and Biomeds while showcasing key dialysis technology, emerging trends, and the latest in tools and techniques.

"NANT welcomes this new collaboration with FMCNA and its commitment to both the Nephrology Clinical Technicians who provide direct patient care and the Nephrology Biomedical Technologists who ensure that the dialysis equipment meets the prescription needs of their patients," said Clarica Douglas Ajayi, CHT, President, NANT, and Patient Care Technician at Fresenius Kidney Care. "FMCNA's recognition of the importance of dialysis technicians as part of the healthcare team is demonstrated by their significant support."

During the pandemic, PCTs and Biomeds have continued to provide critical care to patients in need of life-sustaining dialysis treatment. PCTs prepare and test equipment and collaborate with nurses to provide dialysis treatment. Biomeds service Fresenius Medical Care manufactured and distributed equipment to ensure patients receive the best treatment possible.

National Dialysis Technician Recognition Week, observed October 12 through 17 this year, celebrates the compassionate commitment of dialysis professionals who improve the lives of people living with kidney disease. This year's theme, Heroes Behind the Mask, recognizes the key role that technicians have played during the pandemic. National Dialysis Technician Recognition Week gives employers, patients, and others the opportunity to thank their dialysis care teams for their life-sustaining work.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

About the National Association of Nephrology Technicians/Technologists (NANT)

NANT promotes education and advances the professional role of the multidisciplinary team in delivering the highest quality of care to the chronic kidney disease (CKD) patient. It provides educational opportunities, represents the nephrology technology professionals in the regulatory and legislative arena, encourages the development of nephrology professionals in leadership roles, and achieves recognition for the contribution of the nephrology technology practitioners to the total care of the CKD patient.

