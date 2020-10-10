Antengene Announces Collaboration with WuXi Biologics to Advance the Development of Innovative Oncology Medicines

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation, a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, and WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK) announced that they have signed a strategic cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-operate in the development and production of novel drugs, and jointly promote the R&D of innovative oncology therapies.

China's cancer incidence and mortality have been increasing in recent years. Low rates of survival and access to innovative therapies are persistent obstacles to local cancer treatment. With the vision of "Treating patients beyond borders", Antengene is committed to bringing novel mechanisms of action and cutting-edge anti-tumor therapies to patients in China, the rest of Asia Pacific and around the world. By leveraging outstanding R&D capability and applying a differentiated discovery and development strategy, Antengene has built a pipeline with 12 innovative clinical and preclinical products characterized by their high target selectivity and synergistic activity within the pipeline. Foundations have been built in oncology with the breadth of diseases in which the pipeline has shown activity also extending to viral infections, autoimmunity and other disease fields. As a leading global open-access biologics technology platform, Wuxi Biologics offers end-to-end solutions based on its sophisticated R&D system and technological platform to advance the process of promoting drug R&D from concept to commercial manufacturing. Through the collaboration, Antengene and WuXi Biologics will make full use of their extensive resources and professional capabilities to accelerate the research and development of first-in-class or best-in-class innovative cancer therapies and provide patients with high-quality and affordable treatment plans as soon as possible .

"We are very glad to launch a strategic cooperation with WuXi Biologics. This cooperation is a timely decision. WuXi Biologics has first-class biopharmaceutical capabilities and could empower us with advanced technology," said Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene, "At present, Antengene has carried out a comprehensive layout for the research and development of innovative cancer medicines, and continues to promote the science-oriented R&D of anti-tumor drugs such as small molecule drugs, monoclonal drugs and bispecific antibody drugs. We are looking forward to enhancing the quality of research and development and leveraging complementary strengths of both companies in order to ultimately benefit a wider range of cancer patients."

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, said: "We are pleased to establish a strategic cooperation with Antengene. Through our diversified and integrated biologics technology platform, WuXi Biologics will continue to empower Antengene to accelerate the R&D process of innovative oncology therapies. We look forward to working together to achieve a win-win situation based on our capabilities and advantages and make positive contribution to the health and wellness of patients in China and the world."

About Antengene

Antengene is a biopharmaceutical company with integrated drug discovery, clinical development, anchored in Asia Pacific with a global layout. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in China, the rest of Asia Pacific and around the world. Since official operation in April 2017, Antengene has built a pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage assets, obtained 9 IND approvals and has 9 ongoing cross-regional clinical trials in Asia Pacific. At Antengene, we focus on developing drug candidates with novel MoAs and first-in-class/best-in-class potential to address significant unmet medical needs. The vision of Antengene is to "Treat Patients Beyond Borders" through research, development and commercialization of first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. The company's history and achievements demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to its global clients. As of June 30, 2020, there were a total of 286 integrated projects, including 141 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 125 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 19 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany, and Singapore exceeding 280,000 liters after 2023, WuXi Biologics will provide its biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit: https://www.wuxibiologics.com.

Forward-looking statement

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antengene-announces-collaboration-with-wuxi-biologics-to-advance-the-development-of-innovative-oncology-medicines-301149753.html

SOURCE Antengene