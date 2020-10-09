NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Awingu is excited to achieve the Nutanix 'AHV Ready' status. Awingu is a cloud and hypervisor agnostic solution and has customers on all possible platforms today, incl. Nutanix AHV. With the AHV Ready badge, Awingu and Nutanix bring this to a next level: the Nutanix Ready AHV badge is awarded to products and solutions that have been tested and verified to work on or with AHV, the Nutanix built-in hypervisor.

All products featured in Nutanix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Nutanix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Nutanix Ready demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, continued industry relationships, and interoperability.

Awingu is an easy add-on to existing back-end deployments (Remote Desktop, RemoteApp, VDI, file servers, …) and makes it easy to work remotely from any device. Typical use-cases are Work From Home, secure contractor access and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device). "Awingu is excited to be recognized as AHV Ready," says Arnaud Marlière, Awingu CMO "At Awingu, we have always strived to be platform agnostic. The AHV Ready partnership brings this to a next level for existing and future Nutanix customers."

About Awingu

Awingu produces a browser-based Unified Workspace solution. It allows users to work and collaborate from virtually anywhere using any device compatible with HTML5 browsers. As a cloud-based turnkey solution, Awingu offers businesses the ease and convenience of platform-independent mobility and offers everything you need to stay productive: legacy and cloud applications, documents and data. Awingu requires zero configuration and zero client software installation, making IT administration extremely simple. Awingu is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, with offices in the United States.

For more information: www.awingu.com

