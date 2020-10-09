Skanska to design, construct and renovate aluminum processing facility in Southeast, USA , for USD 91 M, about SEK 810 M

OSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract to design and build an expansion to an existing aluminum processing facility in the Southeast, USA. Skanska will include the contract worth USD 91 M, about SEK 810 million, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2020.

The contract includes the design and construction of a 8,000-square-meter expansion, in addition to remodelling 1,900 square meters of existing plant space. The facility will utilize green technology and state-of-the-art equipment to significantly increase capacity and will be one of the most advanced aluminium processing facilities in the world.

Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021 and completion is targeted for 2023. PCI Skanska is leading the design.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

