FluentWorlds' Top Rated Language Apps Now Available From DigitalGo in Europe

ROME and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalGo and the V.I.E.W. (Virtual Immersive Educational Worlds, Inc.) today announced the formal launch of their partnership to market FluentWorlds in Europe. FluentWorlds, www.FluentWorlds.com, the world's highest rated English language learning App on the Apple iTunes store at 4.9, has made its 3D App available via DigitalGo -Europe's leading digital marketing company. Further, D-Go will also distribute 3DMeet – an online communications platform that combines the best of Skype and Zoom with a set of immersive worlds created in 3D.

FluentWorlds' platform allows users to enjoy immersive learning experiences delivered in over 35 engaging and realistic 3D gaming environments like an airport, a hotel and even Virtual Las Vegas on the desktop, laptop, or smartphone. The applications are applicable to schools, businesses, language learners and anywhere that users are interested in having an engaging learning 3xperience in 3d rather than in flat 2d

"DigitalGo is the perfect European partner of ours since the App's instructions and feedback have already been localized for use by native speakers of Italian, Russian, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese as well as Arabic and Uzbek" said David Bradford, CEO of FluentWorlds.

Massimo Tiso, newly appointed CEO of D-Go added that "FluentWorlds' 'Virtual Immersion Method' has been found to accelerate one's ability to speak fluent English through its simulation of real-life experiences. With 3DMeet, students can meet with live instructors or business colleagues on any topic. We are excited about bringing more innovation to the world through the D-Go platform."

The product features a powerful accent reduction capability called "Perfect Pronunciation" built by Jeff Adams in collaboration with the V.I.E.W. team.

Mr. Adams is one of the "Fathers of Speech Recognition" that is used in Siri and was the head developer of the Amazon Alexa.

D-Go is able to create and develop digital multimedia products with high added value, focusing the attention on a design that highlights an advanced customer experience, capable of combining customer needs and market trends. The ability to create engagement for Clients of different industries along with a unique experience on mobile helps all D-Go's partners to getting closer to customers through innovative digital solutions.

Notes Dr. Linda Bradford, PhD and Chief Product Officer of FluentWorlds: "We are honored to have been selected by DigitalGo along with their list of other amazing partners like AT&T, Vodaphone, Orange, etc for the distribution of FluentWorlds in Europe and 3dMeet in Europe. We believe our Video gaming based training technologies together with DigitalGo's distribution capabilities will generate a groundswell of momentum around language learning for the 21st Century."

About V.I.E.W.

V.I.E.W., Inc., dba FluentWorlds, is a privately held company that specializes in the delivery of sophisticated language programs and conferencing solutions via immersive 3D experiences using video game technology. See more about FluentWorlds at www.fluentworlds.com

About D-Go

D-Go is the Softlab Group's digital company specialized in developing digital products and platforms, content design and integrated solutions, currently active in 12 markets across Europe and Latin America. The Group encompasses a variety of companies with a proved experience in Digital Transformation sector. Find out more about D-Go at www.d-go.com

