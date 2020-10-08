Brose North America Furthers Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Through Partnership with CADIA

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brose North America today announces its partnership with the Center for Automotive Diversity and Inclusion (CADIA) to advance its culture of diversity, equity and inclusion and to further its efforts to become an anti-racist organization. CADIA will provide tools, training and forums for discussions around equity while helping Brose celebrate diverse talent, drive systemic change and achieve diversity and inclusion goals set forth earlier this year.



"Brose North America is comprised of a global, multi-cultural workforce and every day we strive to nurture the talents of all employees by creating an environment where deep respect for each individual is paramount," said Wilm Uhlenbecker, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brose North America. "We are committed to being a driver of positive social change by nurturing a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace and Brose's partnership will help amplify our efforts."



Brose is taking actionable steps toward supporting the elimination of racial injustice and this year made a monetary gift to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. Brose also established an internal team dedicated to implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at each of its locations within the North American region. Interactive diversity training curriculum is also ongoing to educate all employees on the importance of racial equity, representation in the workplace and Brose's zero tolerance policy for discrimination. Brose will continue to work toward creating a work environment that celebrates diversity, values inclusion and embraces equity moving forward.

"Brose North America's culture is built on a strong foundation of family-oriented principles that elevate the well-being of our workforce. We continue to listen to our employees, learn from their experiences and grow our internal awareness to celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion from the C-Suite to the plant floors and beyond, to include our customers, suppliers and our collective business partners." said Lisa Basila, Vice President Human Resources Brose North America.



Brose is a leader in mechatronics—the integration of mechanics, electrics, electronics and sensors—and a 2020 Crain's Detroit Business Excellence in Human Resources award recipient. Brose was also honored with the Michigan Top Workplace awards in 2018 and 2019 and Best & Brightest Companies to Work for Metro Detroit in 2019 and 2020.



About CADIA

The Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion & Advancement (CADIA) is a nonprofit focused on diversity and inclusion in the automotive industry. Its mission is to double the number of diverse leaders in the automotive industry by 2030. CADIA is championing diverse talent, driving systemic change, and supporting leadership commitment in the automotive industry.



About Brose

Brose is the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The company develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors, drives and electronics, among others for steering, brakes, transmissions and engine cooling. More than 25,000 employees at 65 locations in 24 countries generate 6.2 billion euros in sales. Every other new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.



About Brose North America

Brose has been a committed partner to the North American market since 1993. The mechatronics specialist now counts twelve locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 6,000 people in the region. The entire range of Brose products is manufactured throughout the North American facilities, door modules and seat systems to drives and electronics.



