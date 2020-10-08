Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Asetek Receives Order from Existing Global Data Center OEM Partner

PRNewswire  
October 08, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

AALBORG, Denmark, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced a new order from a current HPC OEM partner. The order value is approximately USD 600,000 depending on final configuration. Shipments are anticipated to commence late this year and conclude early next year.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL). 

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

CEO and Founder André S. Eriksen
+45-2125-7076, Email: ceo@asetek.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-receives-order-from-existing-global-data-center-oem-partner,c3212401

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-receives-order-from-existing-global-data-center-oem-partner-301148355.html

SOURCE Asetek

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com