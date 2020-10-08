Blacknut and POST collaborate for Cloud Gaming over 5G

PARIS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-gaming specialist Blacknut and POST Luxembourg , the leading telecommunications group in Luxembourg, have partnered to launch the first Cloud Gaming service in the country as part of POST's upcoming 5G launch. The service will launch on the 16th of October, enabling POST customers subscribing to their new 5G service to stream games from Blacknut's catalogue of more than 400 premium titles, and play via any 5G-connected smartphone, PC or laptop.



Cloud gaming is one of the key new services enabled by 5G. The reduced latency, much higher data rates and increased capacity that 5G networks deliver is ideal for delivering a PC and console-quality gaming experience to mobile devices.

Blacknut is a leading cloud gaming provider that enables ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services and media companies to quickly launch their own streaming games services, as well as serving gamers in 33 countries through its own-brand Blacknut subscription service. Blacknut is already powering cloud gaming services for Telecom Italia (Tim Games) in Italy, Swisscom in Switzerland or Partner TV in Israel; the partnership with POST is its first 5G Cloud Gaming Service. Blacknut's cloud gaming service gives subscribers unlimited access to a catalogue of more than 400 premium games that can be streamed and played on any compatible smartphone, PC or smart TV.

"Thanks to its robust, scalable streaming technology that means POST users can play a multitude of games online, accessible anywhere, anytime and on any device, Blacknut has proven itself to be the best partner to deliver gaming over 5G", said Cliff Konsbruck, Director POST Telecom.

Every POST 5G subscriber can sign up to Blacknut's cloud gaming service directly from POST, with the monthly subscription included at no extra cost for the first year. POST customers that don't opt for the 5G service can still subscribe to Blacknut as an option.

"Our partnership with POST grew from Blacknut's unique combination of our own consumer offering, alongside our ability to support telcos with every aspect of launching a cloud gaming service," said Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut. "This blend gave POST the confidence that we were the right partner to deliver a cloud gaming service that will be at the heart of the launch of 5G to its subscribers. Today is a great milestone for us as we launch our first 5G service, because we know 5G and cloud gaming will be transformational for how the games industry grows in the future."

Blacknut worked closely with POST for the past six months to create a seamless way for customers to activate and manage the service via their existing POST subscription. 5G users are able to add Blacknut to their subscription with a single click, thanks to Blacknut's direct integration into POST's billing and account management systems. As well as the technical side of the project, Blacknut has also helped in bringing its content expertise to the marketing teams, assisting with launch events, video and digital marketing campaigns and more.

About Blacknut

Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalogue of premium games with 400+ titles carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is now available across Europe, Asia & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco.

About POST Luxembourg

POST Luxembourg is the leading operator of postal and telecommunications services in the country and offers its services to residential and professional customers. Other activities include postal financial services and stamp collecting. With more than 4,600 employees working within the Company and its subsidiaries, the POST Luxembourg Group is the number one employer in Luxembourg. Founded in 1842 as an administration, POST Luxembourg is a public company owned by the Luxembourg State since 1992. Facilitating the communication and transmission of information, data and content between individuals and companies in Luxembourg and in the world, this is the vision of the POST Luxembourg Group.

