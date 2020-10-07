SESAC Signs Award-Winning Songwriter Jon Nite

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY®-nominated, ACM and CMA award-winning singer/songwriter Jon Nite, known for penning hits for the likes of Gabby Barrett feat. Charlie Puth, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney, has signed with SESAC Performing Rights for representation, it was announced today.

"With his multi-platinum certifications and 14 No. 1 hits, there is no doubt that Jon is one of the most remarkable songwriters in the industry—and continues to be a rising star," said Kelli Turner, SESAC's President and COO. "His indelible storytelling and inspiring lyrics not only capture the epitome of great songs but also his talent and passion for the craft. We are simply thrilled to have Jon join the SESAC family."

"It is a great pleasure to be part of SESAC and part of the team that has shown such belief in helping writers like me," said Nite. "Folks like Lydia and Kelli know the people behind the songs need a team to help with everything from finance to collaboration to understanding the spiderweb of the changing industry. I look forward to figuring it out with their help."

Nite's growing list of star collaborators includes Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, Dustin Lynch, Jake Owen, Phillip Phillips, Michael Ray, Chase Rice, Darius Rucker, Brett Young, and more.

Most recently, Nite's work with Gabby Barrett and Zach Kale on the unprecedented hit "I Hope" has broken both streaming and airplay records for a debut country artist. "I Hope" is the first debut single by a female to top the Country Streaming chart since the chart's inception in April of 2013. The multi-platinum hit also now features Charlie Puth where it has continued its trajectory as a pop anthem all the while building Grammy buzz.

In 2009, Nite teamed with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in Nashville, where he found a home with hits like "We Were Us" recorded by Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert (2014 CMA Vocal Event of the Year); "Beachin" by Jake Owen; "Strip It Down", "What She Wants Tonight", and "Knockin' Boots" by Luke Bryan; "Break On Me" by Keith Urban; "Top Of The World" by Tim McGraw and many others.

About Jon Nite

Born in Amarillo, Texas, Jon Nite is a GRAMMY®-nominated, CMA and ACM award-winning singer/songwriter who has written 14 number one hits. Nite's Country Song of the year, "Break Up In The End" and multi-genre hit, "I Hope" have continued to highlight his love for creating incredible songs. Three-time recipient of the CMA Triple Play Award, the songwriting heavyweight has steadily created a vast playlist of career making hits.

Nite is known for vivid lyrical realism, a talent illustrated by his song "Boy", recorded by SESAC affiliate Lee Brice, written for his son as well as his co-writer Nicolle Galyon's son days before his birth.

A highlight of Nite's career was working closely on Dierks Bentley's ACM and CMA-nominated album, The Mountain, co-writing his single "Living", as well as "Nothing On But The Stars", "Son Of The Son", and "Travelin' Light".

Nite also collaborated with Jessie Jo Dillon and Chase McGill to write Cole Swindell's No. 1 song "Break Up In The End", earning a GRAMMY nomination and ACM nomination for 2019 Country Song of the Year. The No. 1 song was awarded 2019 NSAI Song of the Year. In addition, Nite's writing has been recorded by Dan + Shay for "Stupid Love" as well as Brett Young's sophomore album Ticket To L.A. which features seven songs written with Nite, including the title track. He also co-wrote Young's recent hit "Lady" that was released this summer.

About SESAC PRO

SESAC Performing Rights Organization is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Burna Boy, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Lalah Hathaway, Kesha, Gabriel Mann, R.E.M., and many more. SESAC is a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC PRO and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Rights Management has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

