peermusic Expands Into Neighbouring Rights, Joins Forces With Premier Muzik, All Right Music And Global Master Rights To Form The Global Independent Leader In Neighbouring Rights

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- In a historic partnership, peermusic, Premier Muzik, All Right Music and Global Master Rights announced today that the companies are joining forces to form the global independent leader in neighbouring rights.

Following originating discussions between Ralph Peer, II, Chair and CEO, peermusic and Christophe Piot, All Right Music, the blockbuster deal was spearheaded by peermusic Deputy CEO Mary Megan Peer and will combine the staff and services of all four companies, instantly vaulting the newly formed peermusic neighbouring rights into one of the leading independent neighbouring rights companies in the world.

peermusic's neighbouring rights client roster will be made up of the clients of the combined companies, encompassing over 300+ record labels and 2500+ performers. Among those clients are major artists including Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, DJ Snake, Metallica, Jacques Brel, Jean-Michel Jarre, Leonard Bernstein, Megan Thee Stallion, Finneas, Lady A, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Panic! At The Disco, Migos, and David Guetta, to name a few. Clients from All Right Music, Premier Muzik, and Global Master Rights represented performers in 24% of Billboard's 2019 Year-End Hot 100 songs and 40% of the 2019 Year-End Top 20 songs.

The three companies add significant leadership and expertise in the neighbouring rights space to peermusic. Christophe Piot started his career in publishing in 1990 and founded All Right Music in 2004. Gino Olivieri started his career as a DJ in 1977, then music production and as an A&R in the late 80s before founding Premier Muzik in 1989. Gino Crescenza, Olivieri's colleague at Premier, has over 35 years' experience in music and has been with Premier since 2000. Erik Veerman and Paul Smelt spent years working together in key positions at neighbouring rights organization SENA before co-founding Global Master Rights in 2014.

"Given the challenging market artists and songwriters currently face, I'm happy to be able to offer our clients new revenue opportunities through neighbouring rights services. Premier Muzik, All Right Music and Global Master Rights are first-class organizations and we're very fortunate that peermusic can draw on the knowledge, experience, and leadership of Christophe, Gino, Gino, Erik and Paul," said Mary Megan Peer.

"Neighbouring rights are something we've been interested in for a long time, but we wanted to be sure that when we expanded our business into that space we could offer the same high level of service and technology that peermusic is known for. This remarkable series of deals that Mary Megan put together accomplishes that, and I'm excited for the value it will bring our clients," said Ralph Peer, II.

"I have known peermusic for quite a long time and have been able to connect with their colleagues around the world. They all share the same model of transparency and integrity we offer to our clients, so we are thrilled to make use of their global platform to offer more extensive services to our worldwide clients," said Christophe Piot.

The deals were brokered by Gowling WLG (Canada), Gowling WLG (France) and Dikhoff Van Dongen Advocaten (Holland). All Right Music was advised by Maximilien Jazani (Manswell Law Firm). Premier Muzik was advised by Ciro Cucciniello (Cucciniello Calandriello Attorneys Inc.). Global Master Rights was advised by Richard Goemans (Venture Lawyers).

ABOUT PEERMUSIC:

Founded by Ralph S. Peer in 1928, peermusic is the world's largest global independent publishing company, operating 35 offices in 30 countries and with well over a half a million titles in the company's catalogue. www.peermusic.com

