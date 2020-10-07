enosix Announces Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

CINCINNATI, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- enosix today announced it has launched a new SAP® integration solution on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling a real-time, B2B eCommerce experience natively in Salesforce Commerce Cloud, integrating key SAP data like customer-specific pricing and available-to-promise inventory, as well as real-time order validation and creation in SAP. The enosix Commerce integration solution is pre-built to allow for integration timelines 70-90% shorter than traditional solutions.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, enosix Commerce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FgcgKUAR.

Comments on the News

"Our clients tell us that a B2B experience without the necessary data from their SAP ERP is an incomplete solution. We listened. In the 'new-normal', speed matters more than ever. We can enable a native Commerce Cloud/SAP integration in four to six weeks. That's what clients need today to move at the speed of their customers," said enosix CEO, D.Wayne Poole .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 8million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of enosix: https://www.facebook.com/enosixintegration/

Follow enosix on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ENOSIX

Salesforce, AppExchange, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About enosix

enosix, founded in 2014, provides integration solutions between front-end platforms and SAP systems to unlock data and surface business processes without the use of traditional middleware or ETL tools. The company's products were created by former SAP executives who had a vision for a smarter integration. The enosix framework avoids the challenges of traditional SAP integrations, enables dramatically accelerated implementation times, and eliminates the need for replicating SAP data and business logic in other systems.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enosix-announces-commerce-on-salesforce-appexchange-the-worlds-leading-enterprise-cloud-marketplace-301147823.html

SOURCE enosix