New Upfield Canada Facility for plant-based spreads and new vegan cheese production to open in Brantford

BRANTFORD, ON, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Upfield Canada Inc. is expanding its operations with a new Canadian production facility. The new state-of-the-art facility in Brantford will provide expanded capacity as well as the technical and production efficiencies required to support its growth. The company has purchased an existing 164,000 square foot industrial building at 8-10 Craig Street, and brings a significant investment involving the purchase of land, infrastructure improvements and equipment to Brantford.

Upfield currently employs 86 skilled technical workers at its current Etobicoke facility and will be expanding its operations on the 17.4 acres site in Brantford, expected to create additional employment opportunities over the period 2021 to 2023. The new facility will feature technical improvements that will support Upfield's expanding spreads and margarine product portfolio, including Becel® margarine and plant-based bricks, as well as a scaled-up manufacturing platform that will support new innovations such as Violife® 100% vegan cheese alternative products. Plans call for the new facility to be fully operational by the end of 2021. While the company's operations at its current Etobicoke facility will end, Upfield looks forward to welcoming members of its existing workforce to Brantford.

"Brantford is very pleased to welcome Upfield to our community", said Brantford Mayor, Kevin Davis. "The City's Economic Development staff, Mayor's Office and Ward Councillors worked diligently to bring this new investment to our city and will continue to assist Upfield in establishing its presence in Brantford. We very much look forward to Upfield joining our expanding list of food manufacturing facilities."

"Upfield is investing and innovating to expand our plant-based business in Canada and introduce a new product line here, our plant-based cheese product, Violife®. As part of this expansion, we are launching production in Brantford," said Dan Bajor, President of Upfield Canada Inc. "Our new state-of-the art facility will supply our spreads and plant-based cheese product to Canadian consumers and support the export of Violife to the United States and eventually to markets in Latin America."

"Upfield is poised to become a vital part of Brantford's food and beverage manufacturing sector, committed to product, process and technological innovation," said Kevin Finney, the City's Director of Economic Development and Tourism. "This important sector employs over 2,300 people and operates in facilities totaling in excess of 2.7 million square feet throughout the city. We strongly support Upfield and recognize the importance this vital sector contributes to the local economy and our province overall."

Upfield is the largest plant-based consumer products company in the world. Upfield is delivering better-for-you products that are great tasting and have superior quality helping it to create a "Better Plant-based Future.

In Canada, Upfield produces, markets, and sells iconic plant-based margarines and spreads, such as Becel®, Becel® Plant-Based Bricks, and Imperial®. Upfield is now also offering nationally through Canada its vegan cheese, Violife® 100% vegan. Upfield made the global purchase of Violife earlier in 2020. Upfield Canada Inc. employs 120 people between its manufacturing facility and offices in downtown Toronto. For more information, visit www.Upfield.com or www.becel.ca.

Located on Provincial Highway #403, one hour (88 km.) southwest of Toronto, the city of Brantford is ideally situated in the heart of Ontario's economic engine, the Greater Golden Horseshoe region. Designated as an urban growth centre in the provincial growth plan, Brantford's current population is approximately 100,000 and is projected to reach 163,000 by 2041.

With its diversified manufacturing sector and continually growing post-secondary presence - including Laurier Brantford and Conestoga College, Brantford is consistently recognized as a top investment location for business and one of the best places to buy real estate in Canada. The city boasts an accessible and supportive local government and business community, with infrastructure capacity to support future growth. Delivering big city amenities with a small-town feel, Brantford offers many unique advantages for living, working, investing, and doing business. For more information, please visit www.brantford.ca.

