Schneider Electric expands Power Quality footprint in Western Canada with REV partnership

Certification as a Schneider Electric Power Quality partner will allow REV to access Schneider Electric's extensive product portfolio and expertise, and adds local customization in Western Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in energy management and automation, announced that REV Engineering (REV) has joined its EcoXpert Partner Program in Canada as a Critical Power EcoXpert specializing in Power Quality. The partnership will bring the latest in IoT-enabled technology for improved power availability, safety and operational efficiency to customers in Western Canada.

"We're excited to partner with REV as part of our EcoXpert Partner Program," says Jenny Ng, EcoXpert Channel Manager, Digital Energy at Schneider Electric. "Together, we will be able to deliver the best in technology solutions to improve power delivery and management, and work with REV's experienced technical field service teams to solve its clients' power quality issues."

By joining as a Critical Power EcoXpert partner, REV leverages Schneider Electric's innovative Power Quality Solutions portfolio to help its customers modernize the delivery, safety, reliability and efficiency of power delivery and customer service. These solutions are based on corrective actions that improve overall power quality performance, resulting in reduced unexpected downtime, extended equipment lifetime, and improved operating conditions. Together, Schneider Electric's Power Quality Solutions, with REV's local teams, will provide customers in Western Canada with industry-leading products and services.

"Joining Schneider Electric's EcoXpert Partner Program as a certified Critical Power/Medium Voltage Panel EcoXpert is a great competitive advantage for us," says Shawn Oldenburger, President at REV. "We're looking forward to utilizing REV's technical field service teams and custom manufacturing capabilities to provide products that leverage Schneider Electric's global knowledge and industry-leading technology, solutions and services with localized customization led by REV to continue bringing leading power delivery and management solutions to Western Canada."

In early 2020, REV received the Medium Voltage EcoXpert Panel Builder certification from Schneider Electric, a demonstration of REV's high level of expertise in Power Distribution & Motor Control. With this certification, REV leverages Schneider's top technologies to design, manufacture, test and sell certified Medium Voltage (MV) switchboards.

The award-winning EcoXpert Partner Program is a worldwide network of Schneider Electric trained and certified partners who specialize in power management, building optimization and energy efficiency. Its 3,500 members hail from 40 countries and represent the world's leading system integrators, application providers and technology companies. REV Engineering is based in Calgary, Alberta and is a primary provider of high-voltage electrical engineering services, solutions and products for a wide range of diverse industries. To learn more about and join the Schneider Electric EcoXpert Partner Program, visit Schneider Electric Canada's website.

