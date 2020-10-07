Elbit Systems of America awarded approx. $50 million ID/IQ contract to support U.S. Army helicopter pilots

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the United States Army, the Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Elbit Systems of America a five-year firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum value of approximately $50 million for the production of spare parts in support of the Aviators' Night Vision Imaging System/Head-Up Display system (ANVIS HUD). An initial order for $17.9 million was recently placed under this contract to be supplied until 2023.

The ANVIS HUD is Elbit Systems of America's current day and night display that connects to the helmets of Army helicopter pilots. The system presents important information in front of the pilot's eyes, such as altitude, speed and heading. The ANVIS HUD allows the pilot's head to remain upright and looking out of the aircraft, with all applicable information presented before their eye, instead of looking down or inside the cockpit to view information from various sensors.

"Provisioning ANVIS HUD spares ensures U.S. Army pilots always have the equipment available to support aircraft readiness," said Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. "Our company has a long history of supplying the ANVIS HUD and we're dedicated to continuing to supply these systems that aid performance, increase operator situational awareness, and ultimately Warfighter safety."

Elbit Systems of America produces and sustains all of the U.S. Army's helmet mounted displays in the UH-60, CH-47, and AH-64 fleets and recently won the Common Helmet Mounted Display program to begin upgrading the display on select U.S. Army airframes. Using these existing programs and investing in the future, we are focused on improving mission effectiveness with increased aircrew situational awareness. We understand our products remain key components of U.S. Army Aviation modernization for both the enduring fleet and the new Future Vertical Lift platforms.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of high-performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, law enforcement, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the U.S., Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn Channels.

