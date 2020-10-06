AEgis Awarded OASIS Unrestricted Pools 3 and 4

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AEgis Technologies Group (AEgis), a rapidly growing Defense and National Security solutions company focusing on the most complex missions, is proud to have been selected as a Prime vendor on One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Unrestricted Pools 3 and 4. OASIS is a premier vehicle for the procurement of complex professional services that integrate core service disciplines in the areas of program management, management consulting, logistics, engineering, science, and finance.

AEgis's capabilities strategically align with and support the core disciplines within pools 3 and 4 including advanced engineering solutions and end-to-end research & development (R&D) for military, aerospace, and naval equipment, weapons, and architecture.

"AEgis has been a valued GSA partner for the last 16 years, and we are pleased to continue that tradition, providing industry-leading solutions for our customers' most critical missions," said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of AEgis Technologies. "Our recent OASIS Unrestricted awards are a significant milestone in our continued growth and represent the Government's vote of confidence in our capability."

OASIS is a General Services Administration (GSA) multidisciplinary, Government-wide Multiple Award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (MA-IDIQ) contract comprised of seven separate pools that span 29 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Codes. Designated as a Best-in-Class solution by the Office of Management and Budget (OBM), OASIS allows agencies to leverage mature, market-proven vendors via flexible and innovative procurement methods to meet and exceed their goals.

About the AEgis Technologies Group, LLC

The AEgis Technologies Group (AEgis) provides advanced engineering solutions across the space superiority, directed energy, missile defense, electronic warfare & cyber, C4ISR, and intelligence markets. The Company was founded in 1989 and has served its core customer base as a trusted partner for decades focused on solving the Defense and National Security Community's hardest challenges. AEgis is an end-to-end lifecycle partner from R&D, through development, and into operations. We are the trusted provider leading the transformation for tomorrow's multi-modal and multi-domain warfare. https://aegistg.com/

