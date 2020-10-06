Leading Consumer Financial Services Companies Announce INFiN, A Financial Services Alliance

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide array of the nation's leading consumer financial services providers announced today the creation of INFiN, a Financial Services Alliance, representing more than 350 companies operating approximately 8,000 locations throughout the United States.

INFiN will provide a unified and strengthened voice for the vital and rapidly evolving consumer financial services industry and advocate on behalf of its customers.

Consumer financial services providers ensure consumers have access to a variety of critical financial products and services to help manage their personal finances, including check cashing, pre-paid cards, money transfers, electronic bill payments, and small-dollar loans, among others. INFiN represents the formal alliance of these innovative providers, bound by a shared commitment to their customers, regulatory compliance, and transparency.

"Consumers' financial needs and options, including the ways they choose to access solutions, are continually evolving," said Ed D'Alessio, INFiN's executive director. "Our alliance and members embody the ongoing transformation of consumer financial services, providing the inclusion, innovation, and integrity our customers need, expect, and deserve."

Comprising members of Financial Service Centers of America (FiSCA) and the Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA), the new financial services alliance builds on the history and proven track record of leadership provided by two of the oldest national trade associations in the regulated consumer financial services industry.

"With our alliance as INFiN, we are integrating our longstanding partnership with our collective mission to serve consumers by advancing a thriving marketplace that responds to their diverse needs and interests and by engaging them across platforms and channels – from community-based storefronts to online tools powered by the latest technology," said D. Lynn DeVault, Co-Chair of the INFiN Board of Directors.

"Millions of hardworking consumers, our customers, know all too well the realities of juggling their families' financial obligations amid a challenging economic environment," said Jennifer Robertson, INFiN's Co-Chair. "Together as INFiN, our member companies will ensure our customers' needs are heard and met, with broader access to more financial services designed to help them attain greater financial experience, security, and upward mobility."

About INFiN

INFiN, a Financial Services Alliance, is the leading national trade association representing the diverse and innovative consumer financial services industry. Formerly Financial Service Centers of America (FiSCA), INFiN members deliver critical products and services to meet U.S. consumers' ever-evolving needs and expectations, enabling essential financial inclusion and stability. For more information, visit www.INFiNAlliance.org.

