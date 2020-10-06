Tableau and Einstein Analytics Come Together to Drive Analytics Ubiquity

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at its annual Tableau Conference, Tableau Software shared plans to bring together Tableau and Salesforce's Einstein Analytics. By combining the best of Tableau and Einstein Analytics, customers will have access to the broadest and deepest analytics platform on the market. In addition, Einstein Analytics will be renamed to Tableau CRM, and continue to provide the best analytics and AI experience in the Salesforce CRM workflow.

Tableau, the world's leading analytics platform, offers powerful data exploration and visual analytics, enabling customers to get insights from any data, anywhere. As the gold standard in self-service analytics, customers have widely deployed Tableau to serve a broad set of use cases across the organization. Einstein Analytics delivers actionable and AI-powered analytics embedded natively in Salesforce, helping people work more efficiently, predict outcomes, and receive timely recommendations directly within their workflow.

"The events of 2020 accelerated the need for companies to adapt to an all-digital, work from anywhere world and empower everyone to make better decisions faster," said Adam Selipsky, President and CEO of Tableau. "By bringing together the Tableau and Einstein Analytics teams earlier this year, and tapping into the power of the overall Salesforce ecosystem, we are putting rocket boosters on our innovation and accelerating our mission to help people see and understand data."

Deep Interoperability Starting with AI

Tableau and Einstein Analytics will come together through a set of product integrations that will provide a more seamless experience for joint customers. At the conference, Tableau showcased the first such integration, Einstein Discovery in Tableau.

Einstein Discovery helps companies democratize data science across their organization with AI-powered analytics that enable business users to automatically discover relevant patterns based on their data – without building sophisticated data models or engaging teams of data scientists. Planned for the first part of 2021, Einstein Discovery in Tableau enables real-time predictive modeling and recommendations capabilities across the Tableau platform.

"Organizations are eager to add forward-looking, predictive capabilities to their BI and analytics environments, but enthusiasm diminishes when they're told it will require a squad of data scientists," said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "The integration of Einstein Discovery promises to accelerate Tableau's move into machine-augmented analytics capabilities without requiring new skills or diminishing self-service for ordinary business users."

Customer-Focused Journey

Tableau will retain and build upon the current capabilities customers have come to depend on in Einstein Analytics and Tableau, while continuing to innovate and unify going forward. Einstein Discovery in Tableau is just the first in a series of planned integrations.

"We're always focused on making analytics easy and accessible to more people and organizations. Integrating Einstein Discovery's powerful predictions platform adds to the range of options for augmented analysis and helps people get more value from their data," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer at Tableau. "This is just the first of many ways we will integrate Tableau and Einstein Analytics to help customers deliver analytics to anyone, anywhere with any data."

Future alignment plans include:

Connecting Tableau natively to the Einstein Analytics data store which will take advantage of the performance optimizations and native Salesforce security integration.

Data preparation capabilities that read and write to both Tableau and Einstein Analytics, helping ensure clean and trusted data, ready for analysis, is available to everyone.

Content portability between Tableau and Einstein Analytics to streamline creation of dashboards and make it easier for everyone to access it.

To learn more about Tableau CRM, formerly Einstein Analytics, visit: https://www.tableau.com/products/tableau-crm .

