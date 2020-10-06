NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the "Company", or "Color Star"), a company engaged in the businesses of providing online and offline paid knowledge services for the media, entertainment and culture industries globally, today announced that it, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Co., Ltd., has signed separate cooperation agreements with three renowned South Korean musicians. The three musicians, including baritone singer Sanggun Suk, singer and TV personality Jin Jung Hoon and cellist Seunghan Sung, will serve as 'Star Teachers' on Color World, the Company's online paid knowledge services platform that connects users with musicians, actors, and artists.

Sanggun Suk is a famous baritone singer in South Korea and a winner of many top international competitions. He has been the protagonist in over 20 operas, including 'The Jester', 'La Traviata', 'Aida', 'The Marriage of Figaro', 'The Barber of Seville' and 'Macbeth', among others. He has also been invited to perform and hold solo recitals in China, Japan, Italy, France, Germany and Canada, among others. He is currently a signed singer at Theatre Münster in Germany and Daniel Wolfsbauer Artist Management in Vienna. He is also a brand ambassador for various non-profit organizations.

Jin Jung Hoon is a renowned musician and TV personality in South Korea. A first place winner of the Chuncheon International Vocal Competition, Mr. Hoon has been the protagonist in operas like 'The Marriage of Figaro', 'Don Juan', 'Don Carlos', 'The Widows' and 'Messiah', among others, and has been invited to perform in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, the U.S. and Russia. He is also a TV personality and has participated in many TV programs as an anchor or guest.

Graduated from Gachon University School of Music, Seunghan Sung is a renowned cellist and a producer, director of TV commercials, movies and music videos. He has held two recitals at the Carnegie Hall in New York City and currently serves as principal cellist for the Civic Orchestra of Chicago and guest principal of KBS Symphony Orchestra.

"The addition of these three renowned South Korean artists further boosts the roster of our 'Star Teachers' and allows our fans, followers, and users to experience broader Korean culture through on our rapidly evolving Star World platform. Now with over 500,000 registered users following the recent success of our Color World Online Concert and with 'star teachers" from Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan and South Korea, our vision to position the Company at the nexus of artists, content, live events and technology, and to build Star World into a global paid knowledge exchange for the media, entertainment and culture industries are taking shape," said Luke Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Color Star.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) offers online and offline paid knowledge services for media, entertainment and culture industries globally. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

