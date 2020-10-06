Market Overview

The Nomination Committee for Concentric's Annual General Meeting 2021

PRNewswire  
October 06, 2020 3:36am   Comments
SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AGM has resolved that Concentric's Nomination Committee shall have five members which consist of the Chairman of the Board and one representative of each of the four largest shareholders. The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2020.

The members are:

Göran Espelund, Lannebo Fonder, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, e-mail: goran.espelund@lannebofonder.se

Erik Durhan, Nordea Fonder, e-mail: erik.durhan@nordea.com

Malin Björkmo, Handelsbanken Fonder, e-mail: malin@bjorkmoadvisors.se

Per Trygg, SEB Fonder, e-mail: per.trygg@seb.se

The nomination committee also includes the Chairman of the Board, Kenth Eriksson e-mail: kenth.eriksson@athanase.se

Concentric's Annual General Meeting 2021 is planned to be held on 22 April 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders, who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee, can do so by contacting the members of the Nomination Committee by e-mail or by telephone to the number below. For the committee to be able to consider the proposals received with sufficient care, proposals should be submitted as soon as possible and, in any event, no later than 6 January 2021.

For further information, please contact Lennart Lindell, +46 766 104 004 

