Lilly Endowment contributes $7.5 million to the American Red Cross

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross today announced a $7.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., in support of the organization's disaster relief efforts underway throughout the United States.

Western wildfires, powerful Atlantic hurricanes and multiple tropical storms have left tens of thousands in need of shelter, food and support as they begin the long task of recovery from these catastrophic events. Since August, Red Cross volunteers have been working around the clock in disaster-impacted states to provide more than 720,000 overnight stays in emergency lodgings and serve more than 2 million meals and snacks. The grant from Lilly Endowment will support immediate Red Cross disaster relief activities, including sheltering, feeding, distribution of emergency supplies, and provision of individual financial assistance — as well as comfort to those impacted by these disasters.

"Every day, the American Red Cross relies on the generosity of our donors, partners and volunteers to fulfill our lifesaving mission," said American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern. "We are truly fortunate to have the support of Lilly Endowment, and are incredibly grateful for this remarkable contribution that will help us deliver care and hope for tomorrow to people facing such great need."

"The American Red Cross is playing an essential role in helping people whose lives have been upended this year by significant natural disasters, ranging from wildfires to hurricanes. In 2020, the impact of these disasters has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ronni Kloth, Lilly Endowment's vice president for community development. "We are pleased to support the American Red Cross' vast network of staff and volunteers who are helping people rebuild their lives and communities under extraordinary circumstances."

Each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country, including home fires, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes and wildfires. Red Cross services are provided to people in need of assistance at no cost through the generosity of Red Cross donors.

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders' wishes, it supports the causes of community development, education and religion. It funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, though it maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.



About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

