Triller Partners With Digital Advertising Platform Consumable, Giving Triller Access To Its 250 Million Users

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller announced today its partnership with digital advertising company Consumable. This will further monetize the Triller platform, by inserting programmatic advertising between Triller's short-form video content units.

Included in this year's Inc 5000 list, Consumable is an ad technology platform that pairs engaging bite-size content with digital display and video ads. With a unique understanding for user's relatively short attention span, Consumable prides itself on creating advertisements that can catch the attention of even the most difficult to engage consumer.

"This is an exciting partnership given our collective focus on delivering innovative, bite-sized content. It combines Triller's short-form entertainment with Consumable's short-form digital advertising to deliver the first social video discovery platform on media publisher websites," said Mark Levin, CEO of Consumable. "We are confident that our more than 250 million users across the top Comscore Publishers will realize the benefits of Triller's highly engaging and relevant social content."

"Triller continues to grow exponentially and we're equally focused on creating a great user experience with creating a sustainable business model that is profitable. This partnership with Consumable is another step in achieving that goal, as it will create scalable monetization opportunities," said Triller CEO Mike Lu.

ABOUT TRILLER

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has approximately 250 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

About Consumable

Launched in 2016, Consumable, the leading content discovery platform, has revolutionized online advertising by integrating premium on-demand video and audio entertainment within digital ads, delivering a more engaging experience that creates value for publishers, advertisers, and consumers alike. Through extensive partnerships with top Comscore publishers, Consumable now extends its expertise and years of advertising innovation to the OTT arena with Consumable TV, a first of its kind, free streaming TV experience available on sites across the greater web.

This year, Consumable was selected by Inc. magazine for the 2020 Inc. 5000, placing #38 in this annual list which ranks the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

For more information, please visit www.consumable.com .

Press Contact: triller@hstrategies.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triller-partners-with-digital-advertising-platform-consumable-giving-triller-access-to-its-250-million-users-301144936.html

SOURCE Triller