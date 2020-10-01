Aimbridge Hospitality Selected to Manage Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, the leading, global, third-party hotel management company with more than 1,400 branded and independent properties across 49 states and 20 countries, has been selected to manage the Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta.

With specialized operating expertise across all verticals and a deep understanding of full-service properties, Aimbridge Hospitality leverages their scale to add resources, efficiencies and proprietary tools while keeping their operating acumen focused on nuance. "With our specialized operating focus across each hospitality vertical, our full-service team is ready to assume management of the full-service Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta. With our expanding portfolio we continue to leverage Aimbridge's scale to add value for our owners," said Mike Deitemeyer, Global President of Aimbridge Hospitality.

The 318-key property is ideally situated in the heart of the vibrant Alpharetta technology corridor. The property features 19 North restaurant, 10,000 SF of recently renovated meeting space, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta is located at 5750 Windward Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia 30005. For more information or to book a stay, please click here or call 770-754-9600.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019, and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Toronto and Washington D.C. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow and Moscow.

For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

