SNC-Lavalin joint venture awarded contract extension for site management at US Hanford nuclear site

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC) is pleased to announce the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has extended the current underground tank operations contract with Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) for another year, with the contract now set to expire on September 30, 2021. It is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and support for our partners and customers.

WRPS, an Amentum-led joint venture with Atkins Nuclear Secured, member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, is responsible for the safe and efficient management of radioactive and hazardous wastes stored in Hanford's underground tanks while preparing to deliver the waste to the waste treatment plant for vitrification.

"This contract extension is an endorsement of SNC-Lavalin's expertise in managing legacy nuclear sites," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "We are trusted by governments across the US, UK and Canada to safely disposition nuclear waste."

"The extension to the WRPS contract is good news for our team. We value our partnership with Amentum and look forward to continuing to safely deliver this challenging project to the DOE and the state of Washington," added Tom Jouvanis, President, Atkins Nuclear Secured.

The contract extension will allow the continued safe management of Hanford's high-level waste, while positioning the high-level waste for treatment in the waste treatment plant. These activities extend the WRPS mission and focus towards site risk reduction in order to preserve and protect the Columbia River. This will be the 13th year of work at Hanford for WRPS. SNC-Lavalin's US nuclear team has a long history of delivering several key projects at DOE sites across the country, including the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah, Kentucky, the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon, Ohio and projects at the Idaho National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and the Savannah River Site.

About Atkins Nuclear Secured

Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation is a business unit within SNC-Lavalin's global nuclear sector focused on the US federal market. With strengths in nuclear operations, process design engineering, waste management, characterization, transportation, disposition and high-level waste technologies, Nuclear Secured is a partner in the team managing the Tank Operations contract at Hanford, leads the teams managing the DUF6 plants in Portsmouth and Paducah and the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Ontario, and manages the U-233 project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. At Atkins Nuclear Secured, we safely deliver high consequence, technically complex missions for federal governments.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

