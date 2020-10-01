SyntheticMR signs additional collaboration agreement with GE Healthcare MR

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR announced today that they have signed an agreement with GE Healthcare to integrate their quantitative MRI solution SyMRI in GE's platform. As part of the agreement, GE Healthcare will integrate the new SyMRI offering into their platform to provide faster workflows, unique physiologic information, and objective decision support leveraging quantification, to their customers globally.

GE Healthcare currently sells a customized imaging solution, MAGiC, developed by SyntheticMR to their customers, which enables users to speed up their imaging workflow by generating multiple contrast-weighted images and parametric maps in a single five minute scan. With this agreement, they will also be able to offer customers the full functionality of the SyMRI product, called MAGiC Neuro, including tissue volumes, industry-first myelin-correlated volumes, and quantitative data of the patient.

"GE Healthcare is pleased to continue the great collaboration with SyntheticMR to address the growing needs of neuroradiology," says Jason Polzin, general manager of Global MR Applications. "MAGiC was the first offering from a vendor of a synthetic image generation and automated workflow tool integrated in the MR system. We believe MAGiC Neuro will further increase the clinical information and value that can be derived from a single MAGiC scan."

"This agreement is an important step forward in our collaboration with GE Healthcare," says Ulrik Harrysson, CEO SyntheticMR AB. "GE Healthcare has been an important partner to SyntheticMR since we first signed the license agreement in 2014, and this brings us closer together on a global level. I look forward to working with GE Healthcare to bring game-changing quantitative data and objective decision support to healthcare providers worldwide."

For additional information, please contact Ulrik Harrysson, CEO, SyntheticMR AB, +46 70 529 29 87 ulrik.harrysson@syntheticmr.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/syntheticmr-ab/r/syntheticmr-signs-additional-collaboration-agreement-with-ge-healthcare-mr,c3190702

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syntheticmr-signs-additional-collaboration-agreement-with-ge-healthcare-mr-301143591.html

SOURCE SyntheticMR AB