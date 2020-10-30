National Veterans Small Business Week to Kick-off Nov. 2

Washington, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration will celebrate veteran, service member, and military spouse small business owners nationwide during National Veterans Small Business Week , Nov. 2-6, 2020.

"National Veterans Small Business Week is the perfect time to reflect on the accomplishments of our nation's 2.5 million veteran-owned small businesses," said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. "Now more than ever, it is our duty as an agency to empower these businesses as they adapt and pivot during this critical time. The SBA, in collaboration with our resource partner network, is proud to dedicate this week to honoring the veterans, service members, and military spouses who continue to serve our great country as small business owners."

This year's National Veterans Small Business Week theme is "#VetBiz Resources in Your Local Community." During the week, the SBA will highlight and connect veterans nationwide to local level entrepreneurial resources.

Each day, the SBA will focus on a different aspect of veteran business ownership. Topics will include transition assistance, entrepreneurial training, government contracting, disaster assistance, and capital access.

SBA district offices, resource partners, and local organizations will host virtual educational webinars, training workshops, networking opportunities, social media events, and more. The SBA encourages veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses to join the online conversation and share their entrepreneurial stories and best practices, including the local resources they used to establish successful businesses, using the hashtag #VetBiz.

For more information about National Veterans Small Business Week and to find events in your area, visit www.sba.gov/nvsbw. For more information on the resources available for veteran entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/veterans.

About National Veterans Small Business Week

The U.S. Small Business Administration celebrates, connects, and empowers service members (including National Guard and Reserve), veteran, and military spouse entrepreneurs, and business owners – past, present, and future – during National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW). Now in its seventh year, NVSBW raises awareness of veteran small business ownership and encourages communities to support their veteran- and military-owned businesses. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov/nvsbw.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit https://www.sba.gov.

