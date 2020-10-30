The Crash of the Republican Party: Princeton Author Forecasts the Crash of the GOP

New York, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Election Eve Special – A Conversation with Julian E. Zelizer, Author of "Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, The Fall of a Speaker, And the Rise of the New Republican Party"

Join Michael Zeldin in a conversation with Princeton historian, Julian Zelizer, about his new book, Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, The Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party.

In Burning Down the House, Zelizer pinpoints the moment when Gingrich began steering our country onto a path of bitter partisanship and ruthless politics — which culminated in the election of Donald Trump. Perhaps more than any other politician, Gingrich introduced the rhetoric and tactics that have shaped the Trump presidency.

In what promises to be an intriguing election-eve discussion, we will gain insight into how we got to where we are and whether the November 2020 election will mark the end of an era or could lead us into an even greater partisan divide.

This is a FREE webcast.

Register: https://bit.ly/3easG4U

