Enphase Energy, Inc. Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since At Least February 26, 2019 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Globe Newswire  
October 30, 2020
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Enphase Energy, Inc. ("Enphase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENPH).

The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of Enphase breached their fiduciary duties by, among other things, manipulating Enphase's financial results, overstating its revenues, exaggerating the Company's gross margin expansion rate, as well as not accounting for a related-party transaction.

IF YOU HAVE CONTINUOUSLY HELD ENPHASE STOCK SINCE AT LEAST FEBRUARY 26, 2019 AND WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM'S INVESTIGATION OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR POTENTIAL LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, SECURITIES@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

