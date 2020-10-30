Moore Kuehn Encourages ELY, IPHI, MCEP, and XLNX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Callaway Golf Company ( N YSE : ELY )



Callaway Golf has agreed to merge with Topgolf Entertainment Group. Under the proposed transaction, Callaway will issue 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders, with Callaway owning approximately 51.5% of the combined company.

Inphi Corporation ( NASDAQ: IPHI )



Inphi has agreed to be acquired by Marvell Technology Group. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Inphi will receive 2.323 shares of Marvell and $66.00 in cash per share.

Mid-Con Energy Partners , LP (NASDAQ: MCEP )



Mid-Con Energy Partners has agreed to be acquired by Contango Oil & Gas Company. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Mid-Con Energy will receive 1.75 shares of Contango per share.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX )



Xilinx has agreed to be acquired by Advanced Micro Devices. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Xilinx will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

