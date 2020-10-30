Global Table Saws Market Will Reach USD 823.5 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Table Saws Market By Product Type (Bench, Contractor, Cabinet, Sliding, Others); By Application (Industrial, Household); and Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Sales Channel): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

According to the research study, the global table saws market was approximately USD 640.7 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach around USD 823.5 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

A table saw, additionally recognized as a saw bench, is a woodworking tool. It consists of round blades used to cut wooden pieces as nicely as objects made of different materials. Table saws are chiefly used to reduce giant panels and sheets such as plywood and medium-density fiberboard. Various kinds of table saws are reachable in the market based totally on its application. Benchtop table saws are light-weight and are ideally positioned over the desk for the procedure whilst cupboard saws are heavy and use a considerable quantity of forged iron and metal to minimize vibration and improve accuracy.

A rise in the international populace and technological improvement is using the building enterprise worldwide. Thereby, it suggests an extend in the construction business expenditure, which in flip increasing the sales of woodworking machines such as hacksaw, bandsaw, wire-saw, and table saw among others. Moreover, the authority's initiatives in the direction of expanding building groups are contributing to the table saw market growth over the previous few years. For instance, initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), National Smart Cities Mission via the government of India are proliferating the increase of the development sector. Maximum table saws that are portable are generally smaller in size. This makes cutting thick wood and plywood tough and for this reason, they are much less efficient compared to stationary table saws.

Moreover, portable table saws create extra vibration as they are not fixed in a place, as a consequence ensuing in inefficient cutting. These can hamper the growth of the table saws market. Furthermore, the consumption extent of table saws is related to downstream industries and the world economy. As there will continually be some unsure in the global financial system in the following years, the growth price of table saws enterprise may additionally now not hold that fast. But it is virtually forecasted that the market of table saws is nevertheless promising.

The table saws market is segmented based on product type, application, sales channel. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into the bench, contractor, cabinet, sliding, and others. The sliding segment is the leading segment among the others owing to the increase in various kinds of decorative furniture these days. In terms of application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into the industrial, household. Based on sales channel segmentation, the market is categorized into direct channels, distribution channels.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the table saws sector. Key strategic developments in the table saws market share competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the table saws market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

A table saw is a woodworking device consisting of a circular saw blade, installed on an arbor, that is pushed by using an electric powered motor (either directly, with the aid of belt, or by gears). The blade protrudes thru the surface of a table, which gives a guide for the material, commonly wood, being cut.

In the forecast years, there is an increasing demand for table saws in the areas of North America and Europe that are anticipated to power the market for more superior table saws. Increasing of woodworking fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, growing of spending on the customary industry, retrofitting and renovation of ancient technology, growing adoption of table saws in creating international locations will pressure growth in the world market.

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The United States contributes a heavy share to the growth in the table saw market owing to the upward jab in a single man or woman family which creates demand from the give up use segment. North America is expected to have a massive share in the table saw market after Western Europe. A rise in the number of craftsmen who decide upon table saw for pursuing interests is anticipated to pressure the table saw market. Latin America is expected to have a moderate increase rate in the forecast years. The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to have a wholesome share in the table saw market.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the table saws market, but not restricted to include Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC., JET Tools, General International Power Products, Felder Group, Zhejiang Pere Tools Co. Ltd., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Scheppach, SawStop, SCM Group among others.

This report segments the global table saws market as follows:

Global Table Saws Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Bench

Contractor

Cabinet

Sliding

Others

Global Table Saws Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Industrial

Household

Global Table Saws Market: By Sales Channel Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Global Table Saws Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

North America

The U.S. Canada

Europe

Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Insights from Primary Research: Table Saws Market



As per our primary respondents, the global table saws market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 1.5 %

It was established through primary research that the global table saws market was valued at around USD 640.7 Million in 2019.

North America held the largest market share in 2019.

On basis of product type segment, sliding dominated the global table saws market in 2019 owing to the rise in the use of decorative and different furniture these days.

Based on the application, the global table saws market was led by households in 2019.

