The Tile Shop to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 29, 2020 6:45pm   Comments
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTC:TTSH) (the "Company"), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call via webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO, Nancy DiMattia, CFO, and Mark Davis, Investor Relations.

Participants may access the call/webcast by:

  • Webcast – IR section of its website at www.tileshop.com.
  • Call – U.S. – (844) 421-0597
  • Call – International – (716) 247-5787

Management will not be taking questions during the conference call. A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tileshop.com.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (OTC:TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Investor Contact:   Mark Davis
Email: mark.davis@tileshop.com
Phone: (763) 852-2978

 

