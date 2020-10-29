PASADENA TOURNAMENT OF ROSES ANNOUNCES 2-HOUR TV ENTERTAINMENT SPECIAL PRESENTED BY HONDA TO AIR ON NEW YEAR'S DAY AND BENEFIT FEEDING AMERICA®

Pasadena, CA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® announced that it has partnered with six broadcasters to air a two-hour TV entertainment special on New Year's Day. The show will air during the time slot traditionally reserved for live coverage of the Rose Parade® presented by Honda. The TV special – "The Rose Parade's New Year Celebration presented by Honda," will feature a reimagined New Year celebration, including live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances, special Rose Bowl Game® football highlights, equestrians, spectacular floats from years past, a behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float and you will have a chance to be part of the show.

"We are beyond excited about the upcoming New Year's Day television special and the unique opportunity it gives us to not only entertain our worldwide audience in new and dynamic ways, but also honor the Rose Parade's 130-year tradition," said David Eads, executive director and CEO of the Tournament of Roses. "Each year, tens of millions across America and around the world invite us into their homes to celebrate the New Year, and this year will be no different. We may not be able to make our typical 5.5-mile march, but we are hosting a spectacular celebration nonetheless."

For this unprecedented TV special, the Tournament of Roses is proud to partner with Feeding America®, the nation's largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. "Food insecurity has been a focus of our organization's efforts during the pandemic, so it was only fitting that we extend our commitment to our re-imagined New Year Celebration," said Bob Miller, president of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association. "We are proud to work with Feeding America, an organization that is working to change lives in communities across the country."

"Food banks are feeding an average of 60% more people due to the economic fallout of the pandemic," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "We are deeply grateful to the Tournament of Roses for helping to raise awareness and support for people facing hunger. Their generosity will help provide much needed meals for our most vulnerable neighbors."

The entertainment special will also showcase seniors in high school and colleges from bands across the country, who will come together for a special, virtual performance of "Everything's Coming up Roses" lead by a surprise conductor. "While we have invited all the bands who were scheduled to perform in this year's parade to instead join us for the 2022 Rose Parade, we realize that there are many seniors who will graduate before that. We didn't want them to miss out on this opportunity, so we're giving them their very own, unique performance spotlight," said Bob Miller.

This year's TV special will air on ABC, Hallmark Channel, KTLA, NBC, RFD-TV and Univision at 8 a.m. PST on January 1, 2021. Details including the performance lineup, entertainment segments and celebrity appearances, will be announced. Talent will be filmed from various states and cities throughout the country, including Pasadena. Any new footage filmed for the special meets COVID safety protocols outlined by the State of California and the Pasadena Health Department.

"The Rose Parade is a long-standing and central part of our New Year celebrations – not only here in Pasadena, but also around the world – and we are delighted that tradition will continue this year in a new, reimagined way. We are excited to see how it comes to life on TV this year," said Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®, The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the Association drive the success of these annual events. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

