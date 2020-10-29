Kleo Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentation on Novel Conjugation Platform at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a targeted immunotherapy company developing fully synthetic bispecific therapies to redirect, enhance or replace antibodies, announced that it will present data from its multi-targeted antibody therapy enhancer (MATE™) conjugation platform at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting. The meeting is taking place in a virtual format from November 9-14, 2020.



Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: "A novel site-directed chemical conjugation technology confers antitumor activity via native Fc receptor to plasma immunoglobulin by attaching tumor binders"

Abstract Number: #635

Authors: Christian M. Vidal, PhD; Michael Cukan, PhD; Rajat Varma, PhD; Lawrence Iben, MA; Tanya Berbasova, PhD; Ada Vaill, MS; Anna Bunin, PhD; Ann Marie Rossi, MS; David Trinh, BS; Katy McGrath, BS; Enrique Alvarez, DVM; Matthew Welsch, PhD; Luca Rastelli, PhD

Session Title: Immuno-conjugates and chimeric molecules

Poster Presentations: Wednesday, November 11, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, November 13, from 4:40-5:10 p.m. EST.

Virtual Poster Hall: Posters will be on display from November 9 at 8 am EST, until the virtual poster hall closes on December 31, 2020.

Kleo's MATE platform enables site-directed chemical conjugation with off-the-shelf therapeutic antibodies to improve existing therapies in a cost-efficient manner. The MATE platform is also being used to develop Kleo's COVID-19 human globulin mimic (HGM) therapy.

About Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kleo Pharmaceuticals is a targeted immunotherapy company that develops fully synthetic bispecific therapies to redirect, enhance or replace antibodies. The company was founded on the groundbreaking research of its scientific founder Dr. David Spiegel at Yale University. Kleo's synthetic immunotherapy platform uses two chemistry-based approaches – antibody-redirecting molecule (ARM) and multitargeted antibody therapy enhancer (MATE) - that help redirect and stimulate key components of the immune system to eradicate cancer cells and virulent pathogens. Compared to biologic therapies, Kleo's compounds are smaller and more versatile, allowing for better tumor/tissue penetration, non-immunogenic for improved safety and higher dose levels, more efficient to produce and potentially orally bioavailable. They can be optimized against specified biological targets or combined with existing cell- or antibody-based therapies. Kleo investors include Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) and PeptiDream Inc. (Nikkei:PPTDF). For more information, visit www.kleopharmaceuticals.com.

