Get Ready for the One Identity UNITE Virtual Conference for 2020

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity, a proven leader in helping organizations implement an identity-centered security strategy, today announced that it will stream its Global UNITE Customer and Partner Conference on November 10th live from Santa Barbara, California. The conference has been renamed to vUNITE to reflect its virtual nature.



Extending the high value content of the recent annual UNITE events held in North America, EMEA and APAJ, the vUNITE Conference will welcome customers, partners and product experts from all over the globe to come together to discuss solutions, innovations and security challenges in the identity governance, privileged access management and Active Directory markets. Attendees will come away from the event with best practices that can be immediately applied to protect their organizations from emerging identity and access-related cybersecurity threats.

vUNITE includes all the elements that make this world-class event such a success. The event features a distinguished speaker lineup including keynote speaker Darrell Long, President & General Manager at One Identity, who will focus on the path forward. Attendees will experience a day packed with opportunities to learn, collaborate, have fun, and earn CPE credits.

Attendees will be able to chart their own journey, participate in live mainstage action, as well as attend breakout sessions that focus on PAM, IGA, and AD, with sessions suitable to every time zone. Those attending will also have the option of chatting directly with the product-development team and One Identity experts to learn the latest technical tips and tricks as well as attending Deep Dive technical training tracks.

This year's UNITE will offer interactive challenges that come with some excellent prizes for winners.

"For the last five years, UNITE has offered amazing opportunities to learn from some of the most innovative leaders in security and now with our virtual event, our attendees can for the first time collaborate and socialize with colleagues across the globe," said Andrew Clarke, Global Head of Channel & Alliances at One Identity. "The pandemic has changed the way UNITE will look like this year, but we're still committed to connecting with our partners and customers and we're looking forward to hosting them all."

The full conference agenda and free registration is available here. Keep up with live UNITE program updates by following the @OneIdentity Twitter handle and the #OneIdentityUNITE event hashtag.

About One Identity

One Identity , a Quest Software business, lets organizations achieve an identity-centered security strategy with a uniquely broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings including account management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management. One Identity empowers organizations to reach their full potential, where security is achieved by placing identities at the core of the program to enable proper access across all user types, systems and data. One Identity and its approach is trusted by customers worldwide, where more than 7,500 organizations worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their systems and data – on-prem, cloud or hybrid. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .