Verizon gives customers more premium gaming experiences on the network built for gamers

New World of Warships content and perks available to Verizon customers



What you need to know:

Verizon mobile and Fios customers get in-game "loot" on us ($75 value), including premium account status and two premium warships on the award-winning naval warfare multiplayer game.

On November 9, Verizon will be part of World of Warships Virtual Fleet Week. Tune-in to watch the ship parade, air show, keynote, inspirational stories, insights, resources for veterans and more.

On December 4th & 5th, Verizon will host two gaming tournaments for the World of Warships community: Verizon Branches Challenge - an exhibition match featuring four teams of veterans competing to support their charity of choice, and the Verizon Warrior's Championship, a pro-level competition with a total of $30,000 in prize money.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon announced a partnership with World of Warships, the award-winning naval warfare themed game from Wargaming. Starting today, all Verizon wireless customers can get $75 of in-game content, including codes for two premium warships (USS Albany & USS Arizona) and access to premium account status for four months. Fios customers can also access the promotion starting November 4.

In addition, starting November 5, Verizon Up customers will have the chance to win one of 300 Super Tickets, available on a first-come, first-served basis that unlock access to even more World of Warships in-game perks, including: a free USS Alabama ship ($50) and 1,200 Doubloons ($10) of in-game currency per ticket ($60 value in total).

​"​We are excited to team up with World of Warships to give premium game content and entertainment experiences to Verizon customers at no added cost​," said Erin McPherson Chief Content Officer at Verizon Consumer Group, "Verizon is committed to taking gaming and virtual events to the next level with our 5G network built for gamers."

For more information, customers can visit https://verizon.com/gaming/world-of-warships/ . To sign up for World of Warships for free, visit worldofwarships.com .

Join Verizon for Virtual Fleet Week



Verizon celebrates the home of the brave from the home of World of Warships Virtual Fleet Week. Tune in to watch the ship parade, air show, keynote by Vice Admiral Peter Daly, WWII testimonials, and more. Verizon will feature bite-sized programming touching on the intersection of gaming and mental health. Experts and Verizon veteran employees will offer inspirational stories, insights and resources for veterans.

Hosted by The HISTORY® Channel with commentaries by Dr. Geoffrey Wawro, Professor of Military History at the University of North Texas and Director of the UNT Military History Center, the virtual experience will stream on World of Warships Twitch and YouTube channels on November 9, starting at 3pm CST.

Throughout the special, viewers will be encouraged to make donations to Wounded Warrior Project in support of military families. Verizon has committed to donate $250,000 to Wounded Warrior Project this Veterans Day.

Gaming competition: Verizon Warrior's Championship



Verizon is hosting two tournaments for the World of Warships and Veterans community on December 5 and 6. The Verizon Warrior's Championship will pit pro-level teams against each other for the chance to win one of three prizes worth $30,000 in total.

Veterans will compete on the Verizon Branches Challenge, an exhibition match featuring four teams of veterans from each of the major service branches, for a donation to the charity of their choice sponsored by Verizon.

Veterans interested in competing can sign up starting November 10 at www.worldofwarships.com .

