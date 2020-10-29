Noranda Income Fund Confirms Third Quarter 2020 Results Release Date

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF) (the "Fund") will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after markets close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A conference call will be held the next morning to discuss the results, hosted by Liana Centomo, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Einarson, Chief Financial Officer, of Noranda Income Fund's manager.



Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call:

When: Friday, November 6, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-in: 1-877-291-4570 (toll-free North America) or 647-788-4919

To access webcast: http://www.norandaincomefund.com/investor/conference.php

The recording will be available until midnight on November 13, 2020, conference ID 3766357 at 1-800-585-8367 (toll-free North America) or 416-621-4642.

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NIF.UN". Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the "Processing Facility") located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Einarson

Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, Noranda Income Fund's Manager

Tel: 514-745-9380

info@norandaincomefund.com