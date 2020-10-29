U.S. Orthodontics Market to Soar at 13.1% CAGR and Hit USD 4.21 Billion by 2027; Technological Advancements in Orthodontic Procedures in the US to Feed Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. orthodontics market size is projected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. Increasing need for orthodontic treatments for managing malocclusion will be a critical factor aiding the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights. According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, approximately 60%-65% of the US population suffers from some form of malocclusion. Thus, as the awareness about the health implications of this condition spreads in the country, the adoption of orthodontics is likely to spike during the forecast period across the US.

Industry Developments:

July 2020: Align Technology announced the launch of a global service for doctors using the company's Invisalign and iTERO products. Named Align Digital and Practice Transformation (ADAPT), the service is an expert, independent fee-based business consultation provided by Align to optimize processes and operational workflows of dental practitioners to deliver superior patient outcomes.

June 2020: Las Vegas-based Ence Orthodontics released its latest offering, the Pitts 21 Braces, for patients who want broader smiles on their faces. Highly comfortable and easier to clean than traditional braces, the Pitts 21 Braces have shorter treatment spans as they use light forces and self-ligating brackets.





As per the report findings, the value of the market stood at USD 1.98 billion in 2019. The report also provides the following:

Detailed analysis of all segments of the market;

Comprehensive examination of the key market drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges;

Careful study of the regional dynamics impacting the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the prominent market players and their strategies.

Contracting Demand for Elective Procedures amid COVID-19 to Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hinder the U.S. orthodontics market growth in 2020 owing to the shrinking demand for elective surgeries and treatments. Fears of contracting the infection and weakened spending capacity due to severe economic downturn are the primary reasons why patients are delaying or cancelling non-essential procedures, which include orthodontic treatments. For example, according to the US Department of Commerce, consumer expenditure on healthcare in the country dipped 18% in the first three months of 2020. Globally too, the situation is grim.





The CovidSurg Collaborative, a research initiative by 120 countries on the impact of the coronavirus on surgeries led by the University of Birmingham, estimates that over 28 million elective surgeries will be cancelled in 2020. Furthermore, small clinics and health facilities, which are generally preferred by patients for routine orthodontic procedures, have either shut down due to falling revenues or are facing massive work disruptions as a result of lockdowns and social distancing measures.

This has led to diminished demand and declining sales. Henry Schein, for instance, reported a 47.5% decline in dental consumables and merchandise sales across North America in the second quarter of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has, therefore, created major hurdles for the growth of this market.

Key Players to Leverage Advanced Technologies to Amplify Customer Outreach

With a view to broaden the scope of dental procedures and expand customer base, key players in the U.S. orthodontics market are harnessing the power of virtual technology to extend their expertise and solutions to a wider audience. Other players are focused on introducing novel orthodontic devices to gain an edge in this highly competitive market.





List of Key Players Covered in this U.S. Orthodontics Market Report:

Great Lakes Dental Technologies (Tonawanda, U.S.)

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, New York, U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

DB Orthodontics (Silsden, U.K.)

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Ormco Corporation) (Brea, U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (York, Pennsylvania, U.S.)

3M (Saint Paul, Minnesota, U.S.)





